Following a record-breaking IPL season, 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden India call-up. Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on the young prodigy's early stardom, comparing him to a young Sachin Tendulkar while advising caution about the weight of expectations.

Former India captain and legendary all-rounder, Kapil Dev, shared his thoughts on the early stardom of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi’s career has witnessed a rapid rise, drawing inevitable comparisons to legendary batters like Sachin Tendulkar.

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Following his record-breaking IPL season, where he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England, as well as the 2026 Asian Games. He became the youngest player to be picked in a national squad, surpassing Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record.

The 15-year-old was recently part of India A’s tri-nation ODI series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, wherein he played a blistering knock of 94 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final, firmly proving his mettle ahead of the international season.

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‘He Is Just a Kid Enjoying his Cricket’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise and his inclusion in the India senior squad for the upcoming T20I assignments have taken the cricketing fraternity by storm, prompting veterans to urge caution regarding the enormous weight of expectations.

The 1983 World Cup-winning Kapil Dev gives his perspective on Sooryavanshi’s early stardom, stating that it is unfair to burden the teenager with heavy expectations at such a tender age. He added that a batting prodigy’s true greatness can be only evaluated once he has spent years facing the rigours of top-flight cricket.

“Vaibhav is too young. But yes, he is a special talent and full stop. He is a 16-year-old kid, and everything he has is only cricket. Right now, he is just a kid enjoying his cricket,” Kapil Dev told the Indian Express.

“Once he reaches 20-22, then we will judge him. But no doubt his talent is extraordinary. He is like Sachin at the age of 16, but can he play that long? He has to go a long way." he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s exceptional talent has been on full display during the IPL, U19 World Cup, as well as the recently concluded A ODI Tri-Nation series, cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket today.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His India Debut in Series vs Ireland?

The upcoming T20I series against Ireland is India’s first assignment as part of the T20 World Cup 2028 and LA Olympics Games cycle, signalling a strategic youth overhaul by the selection committee. The 15-year-old travelled with the India squad to Belfast, where they will play the two-match series against Ireland.

The BCCI selection committee’s decision to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s senior squad appeared to stem from his fearless approach, exceptional consistency in IPL and U19 World Cup, and the need to groom a dynamic core for the upcoming multi-nation marquee event.

After his blistering performance in the ODI Tri-Nation series final against Sri Lanka, Sooryavanshi strengthened his case for his inclusion in the playing XI for the two-match series against Ireland. Having played with the U19 team in overseas conditions in England, Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and now Sri Lanka, the teenager possesses a level of overseas exposure that makes him well-equipped to handle the lively pitches and swinging conditions in Belfast.

However, with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan also vying for the top-order slots, the team management faces a delightful yet tricky selection headache regarding whether to hand the youngster a debut cap immediately or ease him into the setup.

It remains to be seen how the Team India management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, balances the desire to groom the precocious teenager with the need to field a competitive side in the opening fixture.

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