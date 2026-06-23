Rishabh Pant has returned to the Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster IPL trade with Lucknow Super Giants, sending Kuldeep Yadav the other way. After two inconsistent seasons and reported internal friction at LSG, Goenka’s long-term vision for Pant has collapsed.

After enduring two tough IPL seasons with Lucknow Super Giants, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant officially parted ways with the franchise and returned to Delhi Capitals through a trade deal involving Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday, June 23.

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After weeks of speculations and rumours, the LSG and DC completed a blockbuster trade deal, with Pant and Kuldeep heading to opposite camps ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Rishabh Pant agreed to 44% paycut, reducing his salary from a record INR 27 crore to 15 crore, while Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG for INR 13.5 crore.

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The trade deal was already in talks between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants before it was finalised following the approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the paperwork completion, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about moves of the off-season.

The total money involved in this IPL trade deal amounts to a staggering INR 28.5 crore in combined player values, alongside INR 13.75 crore, which the Delhi Capitals will reportedly pay in cash adjustments to LSG to balance out the overall valuation of the trade. The total will take to INR 42.25 crore, making it one of the most high-stakes and complex swaps in the history of IPL.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Rishabh Pant: 5 Stars Likely to Switch Teams via Trade Ahead of IPL 2027 Season

Sanjiv Goenka’s Long Vision on Rishabh Pant Collapses

As Rishabh Pant returned to the Delhi Capitals, where he spent the first nine seasons of his IPL career, the Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka saw his highly ambitious, long-term project with the star wicketkeeper fall apart completely.

After LSG acquired the services of Pant for INR 27 crore, which made him the most expensive IPL player, Goenka charted out a long-term ambition and vision for the franchise with the wicketkeeper-batter at the centre of it.

In an old interview, the LSG owner envisioned building a dynasty that would dominate the league for over a decade, putting Pant in the same league as legendary Indian captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

“He will play for 12–15 years. This is a journey of how we will win 5 IPL titles in 15 years, maybe even 6 titles. People right now talk about Mumbai and Chennai as the most successful teams, and say Mahi and Rohit are brilliant, undeniably brilliant. But mark my words, in 10 years they will say: Mahi, Rohit, Rishabh,” Goenka said.

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Sanjiv Goenka revealed his long vision for the Lucknow Super Giants just after the franchise signed Rishabh Pant for a record INR 27 crore in the 2025 mega-auction. However, the grand blueprint failed to materialise on the field as the team struggled for consistency under Pant’s captaincy in the previous two seasons of the tournament.

What Led to Rishabh Pant’s Exit from the LSG?

Rishabh Pant had a tough two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants, not only as a captain, but also his overall batting performance did not live up to the massive price tag. Under his leadership, Lucknow won only 10 matches in 28 outings, with a win percentage of 35.71%, and inconsistent results led to his reassessment of his role.

With the bat, the southpaw aggregated 581 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 135.74, which failed to justify the massive INR 27 crore price tag. After yet another disappointing IPL season, LSG management hinted at a potential change in leadership, which resulted in Pant stepping down as captain.

Rishabh Pant’s exit from the franchise was not merely a result of poor on-field performances but also stemmed from growing tension behind the scenes. It was reported that LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's involvement in team matters and public reactions created an uncomfortable environment.

Goenka’s meeting with the players and having a conversation with the coaching staff and ex-captain Rishabh Pant after every match became one of the talking points of the tournament, highlighting the mounting pressure within the dressing room. Pant’s reported internal rifts with the management created a friction that ultimately made his continuation with the franchise untenable.

However, neither the LSG nor Rishabh Pant ever publicly criticised one another, choosing instead to maintain a dignified silence regarding the dressing room dynamics. Both camps apparently preferred to keep the specifics of their internal discussions private, allowing the massive off-season trade to speak for itself as both player and franchise sought a fresh start.

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Who Will Lead Lucknow Super Giants?

With Rishabh Pant returning to the Delhi Capitals through a trade deal, Lucknow Super Giants have been left with a massive void in both the leadership and batting departments. While the franchise acquired Kuldeep Yadav for INR 13.5 crore to bolster the spin attack, they have yet to officially announce a new captain to lead the team for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are emerging as potential frontrunners to take over the leadership responsibilities for the LSG, given their extensive international and T20 captaincy experience. Nicholas Pooran might also be entrusted with leadership responsibilities, leveraging his established tenure and comfort within the LSG setup.

When Rishabh Pant joined the LSG, the franchise viewed him as a long-term captain, but his stint ended after two tumultuous seasons. Given the shadows of these failures and the high-profile exit of their marquee leader, the Lucknow-based IPL franchise is facing a critical juncture.

Since Sanjiv Goenka has a long vision for his franchise, the team management is expected to focus on building a well-rounded, stable core rather than pinning all their championship hopes on a single high-priced superstar. Though LSG have three captaincy options, they might look to the mini IPL auction to secure a dynamic, long-term leader who can anchor the franchise for years to come and restore stability at the top.