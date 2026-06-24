Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel revealed a hilarious late-night conversation with Rishabh Pant confirming his return to the franchise. Following Pant's trade from Lucknow Super Giants, Axar has assured the wicketkeeper-batter he will have full freedom and a stress-free environment at his home team.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel revealed a hilarious conversation with Rishabh Pant following his return to his home franchise through a trade deal involving Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday, June 24.

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After two tumultuous IPL seasons with Lucknow Super Giants, Pant returned to the DC, where he spent the first nine seasons of his IPL career, for INR 15 crore, taking a paycut of 44% from his previous hefty price tag of INR 27 crore at LSG. As part of the swap deal, Kuldeep headed to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on his existing contract worth INR 13.5 crore.

The blockbuster trade deal between DC and LSG marks a massive reshuffle ahead of the upcoming IPL season, bringing an end to Pant’s tumultuous stint with the Super Giants. Pant’s exit from the LSG was already on the cards after the management hinted at a change in leadership before his resignation as a captain.

Also Read: Mega IPL Trade: Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav's DC-LSG Swap Deal Sparks Social Media Buzz

Axar Reveals Call Behind Pant’s DC Return

As Rishabh Pant was confirmed to make his Delhi Capitals return before the official announcement was made by the franchise, he made sure to break the exciting news to his close friend and captain first.

In a video posted by the DC on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Axar opened up about the hilarious late-night phone call he received from the explosive wicketkeeper-batter. The spin-bowling all-rounder admitted that he missed a few calls as he was busy with his child, but once he returned the call, an ecstatic Pant couldn't contain his joy.

“He called me late at night and said, 'Confirm ho gaya bhai, main wapas aa raha hoon' (It's confirmed, brother, I'm coming back)," the DC skipper recounted the call.

Furthermore, Axar used a famous Hindi proverb to describe Pant’s homecoming.

“Subah ka bhula agar shaam ko ghar wapas aa jaye toh use bhula nahi kehte,” the DC skipper said. (If someone who loses their way in the morning returns home by evening, they are not considered lost)

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After Rishabh Pant left the Delhi Capitals and was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants, Axar Patel was appointed as the captain, a role he embraced with determination, but the dynamic of the team is now set for a major shift with the explosive wicketkeeper-batter back in the ranks.

Axar Patel Backs Rishabh Pant With Full Freedom at DC

Further speaking on Rishabh Pant’s return to the Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel assured the wicketkeeper-batter that he will step into a completely stress-free environment and enjoy absolute autonomy on the field.

“We had a mutual understanding of what he can do in this situation and what he can’t. As a friend and as a captain, I told him he has no extra pressure from me or the franchise. It is his home, Delhi is his team, and I don’t have to say much,” Axar said.

“He will get full freedom as captain from my side. Just enjoy yourself, enjoy your role. Form is temporary, class is permanent. You are a player of that category, and you have full freedom from our side,” he added.

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Rishabh Pant was the backbone of Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up, amassing 3284 runs, including a century and 18 fifties, at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93 in 111 matches.

Now, Pant’s return to the DC after enduring two tough seasons at the Lucknow Super Giants, where he led the side to just 10 wins in 28 outings and aggregated 581 runs, marks a highly anticipated fresh start for both the player and the franchise.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant’s DC Return: Reason Behind Ex-LSG Skipper’s Massive 12 Crore Paycut Explained