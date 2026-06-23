At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his maiden senior Team India jersey, becoming the youngest player to earn a national call-up, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record. After a breakout IPL season, the emotional teen called it a dream come true. India now awaits his T20I debut against Ireland in the upcoming series.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his first Team India jersey ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland, starting on June 26. Sooryavanshi was included in India's senior squads for the T20I assignments against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026.

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Sooryavanshi’s fast-track to the Indian senior side is apparently part of the BCCI’s selection committee strategy to infuse fresh, dynamic talent into the T20I setup for the 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics 2028 cycle. Following his stellar and record-breaking IPL season, where he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, the precocious left-hander has firmly established himself as a generational talent.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was recently part of India A in the ODI Tri-Nation Series involving Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, which the Tilak Varma-led side clinched the trophy after defeating Sri Lanka A in the final in Dambulla.

Also Read: 'Temperament is a Choice': Anand Mahindra Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Knock in IND A vs SL A Final

An Emotional Moment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might’ve played for India U19 and India A, but receiving the senior national team jersey brought out an entirely different wave of emotion. In a video posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sooryavanshi was seen unboxing his maiden Indian jersey, which was delivered by throwdown specialist Raghavendra Dwivedi.

Expressing his overwhelming emotion after receiving his first senior Indian jersey, the 15-year-old stated that he was speechless and deeply emotional, saying it felt like a dream come true milestone, adding that something he had imagined since childhood but never expected so soon.

“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled. The biggest step towards that journey was completed today,” Sooryavanshi.

“I truly cannot put this feeling into words. I felt like a dream. The moment I saw that T-Shirt, I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen. And when it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That was exactly how I felt,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection to the India squad made him the youngest player to receive a senior national call-up, eclipsing former captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record of being the youngest male cricketer to be selected for the senior Indian team.

A Nation Pins Its Hopes on the Teen Prodigy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving his first senior Team India jersey was not only his personal achievement, but also the achievement of those who demanded his inclusion for a long time. Fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), expressed unbridled excitement over the 15-year-old taking the next big step in his career.

Taking to his X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated Sooryavanshi as a generational talent and ‘poster boy’ of Indian cricket, praising his skill, humility, and aggressive style, while hailing his historic rise, emotional jersey moment, and predicting a long, record-breaking future in Indian cricket.

Others simply wished him success and saw it as the beginning of a long, promising international career.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to make his international debut in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, which begins on June 26. With millions of eyes on the batting prodigy, the cricketing fraternity waits with bated breath to see if the young sensation can translate his domestic and IPL exploits onto the international stage.

Having already played in overseas conditions in England, Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe with the India U19 team, Vaibhav appears to be well-equipped with challenges of international cricket.

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