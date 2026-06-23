All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland and England due to a quadriceps injury. Mumbai's Suryansh Shedge has earned his maiden national call-up as a replacement. Given his recent form and the team's need for a pace-bowling all-rounder, Shedge is a strong contender to make his international debut.

Ahead of the T20I series against Ireland, starting on June 26, Team India received a big blow, as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury. Nitish was part of the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, where he sustained a left quadriceps injury that has ruled him out of the UK white-ball tour.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy reportedly felt discomfort in his left quadriceps following the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai, prompting the BCCI medical team to advise a period of rehabilitation. This was a big setback for the Men in Blue, as it deprived the team of a frontline seam-bowling option, especially with primary all-rounder Hardik Pandya also sidelined due to conditioning niggles.

With Nitish Kumar ruled out of the Ireland and England T20I series, the BCCI selectors drafted in Suryansh Shedge as a like-for-like replacement for Hyderabad all-rounder for the tour of the UK.

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Suryansh Shegde Earns Maiden National Call-Up

The Mumbai and Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge earned his maiden national call-up as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose quadriceps injury sidelined him for the entire UK white-ball tour.

Suryansh was part of India A’s recently concluded ODI Tri-Nation series involving Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, with all the matches being in Dambulla. The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in helping India A clinch the trophy. Suryansh’s best performance came against Sri Lanka A, where he scored 72 off 66 balls and picked a wicket.

Just a couple of days after India A defeated Sri Lanka A in the final, Suryansh received his maiden national call-up to the senior Indian side for the UK tour. Since Hardik Pandya was also unavailable for the T20I series against Ireland and England due to a recent injury setback, the selection committee decided to draft in Suryansh Shedge for the UK tour.

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The inclusion of Suryansh Shedge makes India’s squad relatively young and vibrant, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side, Tilak Varma serving as a vice-captain, and the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Shivam Dube complete a highly dynamic and talented touring party for the UK.

Will Suryansh Shedge Make His Team India Debut?

Suryansh Shedge’s inclusion in the India squad for the T20I assignment against Ireland and England has sparked discussions on his potential international debut in the three-match series against the Irish side, with team management expected to assess his form and role clarity before deciding on his final XI selection.

The Mumbai all-rounder’s inclusion in India’s playing XI appears to be on the cards, as his dynamic skill set as a pace-bowling all-rounder and finisher makes him a highly suitable candidate to walk straight into the playing XI. In India A’s ODI tri-series, the 23-year-old aggregated 147 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 120.49 in five matches.

Suryansh is known for his fearless ball-striking and explosive finishing capabilities in the death overs, alongside providing a handy right-arm medium-pace bowling option. In the IPL 2026, the all-rounder aggregated 158 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 175.55 in seven matches, making a case for a possible T20I debut against Ireland.

Given India's lack of seam-bowling all-rounders with both Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined, Shedge is highly likely to walk straight into the playing XI as the team seeks middle-to-lower order balance for the opening T20I against Ireland on June 26 in Belfast.

Also Read: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Nitish Reddy for Ireland, Eng T20Is