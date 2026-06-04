Following a record-breaking IPL 2026 season, 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is being considered for a maiden India call-up. The BCCI's potential move to fast-track the prodigy into the senior T20I setup has sparked a significant debate among fans and experts about the timing of his promotion.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s exceptional and record-breaking season in the recently concluded IPL 2026 has put him in a position for a maiden India call-up, as the BCCI selection committee mulls fast-tracking the 15-year-old into the senior setup.

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Sooryavanshi had an IPL season to remember, as he set several long-standing records in the tournament’s history, while finishing as the highest run-getter, with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. His explosive batting and fearless strokeplay have become a case study for future generations of cricketers.

Alongside his record-breaking season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took home five major individual honours, including the Orange Cap, MVP, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season, highlighting his unrivalled dominance at the crease and his evolution from a promising talent into the most destructive force in the league.

Also Read: Mukul Choudhary’s Inspiring Path: Sold House in Debt, Now IPL Star Pays Off Family Burdens

Sooryavanshi’s India Call-Up on Cards?

During the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received an India A call-up for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, marking his first step towards representing the senior national side. While his selection initially signalled a clear path through development ranks, the intensity of his performance throughout the IPL has forced the national selectors to accelerate their timeline.

According to the report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, are currently weighing whether to include the young RR batter in the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland and potentially for the five-match series against England in July.

“There has been considerable debate over whether it is appropriate to fast-track a 15-year-old into the national side so early, but it is understood that the selectors are seriously considering handing the Rajasthan Royals batter the national cap," the report said.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s possible elevation into the senior India T20I squad stems from the BCCI selection committee’s focus on the 2028 T20 World Cup cycle, viewing the upcoming series as a strategic opportunity to integrate high-potential talent early, allowing them to gain major international experience before the global tournament.

With the reports of Suryakumar Yadav’s potential transition away from the T20I setup as the board looks to refresh its core, Sooryavanshi is viewed as the ideal candidate to inject fresh aggression and power-hitting capability into the top-order, ensuring that India’s T20 evolution remains on the cutting edge of the modern game.

The Selection Dilemma: Fans Split on Fast-Tracking the Prodigy

The report of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential of getting fast-tracked into the national setup, especially in T20Is, has sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricketing enthusiasts are sharply divided over the prudence of such an early promotion.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions, with some backing the selectors’ move to fast-track the prodigy due to his exceptional form, while others urged caution, suggesting he should be gradually groomed through domestic and longer-format cricket before a senior India call-up.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already has domestic experience under his belt, having played for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy. At the U19 level, Sooryavanshi was quite exceptional, most notably starring in India's 2026 Under-19 World Cup title run, where he earned Player of the Tournament honours and smashed a record-breaking 175 off 80 balls in the final against England.

Vaibhav’s transition from U19 star to senior-level match-winner has been nothing short of meteoric. It remains to be seen how the BCCI selectors navigate the logistical challenge of his current India A commitment, with a decision expected following the selection meeting scheduled for this Saturday in Mumbai.

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