Two days after RCB's IPL 2026 victory, a video revealed Virat Kohli's conversation with 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Kohli advised the young batter to stay grounded and believe in his hard work, with his "Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari" remark going viral and earning praise for his mentorship.

Two days after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final to retain their maiden IPL triumph, the veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli’s conversation with the young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has finally been brought to light, with an official video revealing the legendary cricketer's powerful words of wisdom to the 15-year-old prodigy.

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Sooryavanshi was in attendance for the IPL 2026 final, where he took home five major honours, including the Orange Cap, MVP, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season. Before the presentation ceremony, the young batter was approached by Kohli, and the latter was captured on camera having a heartfelt conversation with the Bihar cricketer.

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This was the second meeting between Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as they previously met in the league stage of the tournament, where the former RCB captain autographed the RR batting sensation’s cap, which he happily flaunted as a prized possession.

The conversation between the two not only showcased the mutual respect between an established icon and a rising star but also highlighted Kohli’s commitment to mentoring the next generation.

Also Read: Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Predicts 'T20 Double Century' for RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

What Kohli Said to Sooryavanshi in a Viral Conversation?

Virat Kohli’s conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the IPL 2026 final caught the spotlight, but fans were left curious about the actual content of the exchange, as the initial footage circulating on social media lacked audio.

A few days later, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) released a video on its X handle (formerly Twitter), which reveals the conversation between Kohli and Sooryavanshi. In a video, the veteran Indian batter was advising the 15-year-old to remain steadfast and grounded, emphasising that his remarkable success thus far was a direct result of his own hard work and conviction.

“Yaha se upar jana hai. Jo huya hai woh achi mehnat aur belief ke wajah se huya. Kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai. Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. Khatam game,” Kohli said. (Go above from here. What has happened has happened because of hard work and belief. Who says what, and how they say it. A Bihari outweighs everyone. Game over."

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Virat Kohli’s conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi highlights the mentorship and genuine camaraderie that define the spirit of modern cricket, bridging the gap between an established legend and the next generation of talent. By validating the teenager’s hard work and talent, Kohli’s gesture serves as a powerful endorsement of Sooryavanshi’s potential.

‘Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari’: Fans Love Kohli’s Message to Vaibhav

The viral conversation between Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising Kohli’s mentorship, emotional support, and motivational words for the young prodigy, while the ‘Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari’ remark quickly went viral.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Kohli’s guidance, highlighting the inspiring senior-junior bond, celebrating Sooryavanshi’s talent, and making the phrase “Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari” trend across social media.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered several records while amassing 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches, finishing as the highest run-getter of the season.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, played a match-winning knock of 75 off 42 balls and finished the season with 675 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84 in 16 matches.

Also Read: Why Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood May Miss the Entire IPL 2027? Reason Explained