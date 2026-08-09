Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has criticised new signing Bernardo Silva for his poor physical condition upon arriving for pre-season, but also praised the Portuguese midfielder's versatility and ability to play in multiple positions.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho was critical of the club's new signing Bernardo Silva's physical fitness, while also praising his versatility, which can help him play upto "three or four positions".

In June, Real Madrid completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City, as the Spanish giants continue an aggressive squad overhaul under returning head coach Jose Mourinho, who was with Real Madrid from 2010-13 as well. Mourinho returned to the Spanish giants in June.

Mourinho on Silva's Fitness

The 31-year-old midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu after a highly successful nine-year spell at City, where he established himself as one of the Premier League's most influential midfielders and played a key role in one of the club's most successful eras. While Bernardo was Mourinho's preferred signing, the manager is not entirely happy with the midfielder yet. After Real Madrid's 2-1 win in their second friendly against Hungarian top club Ferencvaros TC, the manager expressed his dissatisfaction with the player's physical condition.

"He is one of those for whom it does them psychological good to do absolutely nothing on holiday, and he came into pre-season in significantly worse physical condition. He has to improve there," said Mourinho on the club's own TV channel as quoted by Goal.com.

Praise for Versatility

Silva replaced Brahim Diaz during the half-time break during the match, and by then, the Spanish giants were already in a lead, before Carlos Espi made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Mourinho, however, praised Silva's versatility, saying, "He is a great player who helps us in build-up play when he plays deeper, for example as a number six or number eight. During the game I noticed that he was lacking a bit of physical strength, and I moved him forward into the number 10 role. He can play there as well. He can be used in three or four positions."

Pre-Season Schedule

Real Madrid secured their first pre-season win against Ferencvaros, having managed a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina earlier. Next Wednesday, they face Deportivo A Coruna in another friendly, before travelling to FC Schalke 04 for a friendly next Sunday. The multi-time La Liga champions will start their season in La Liga on August 22 against Espanyol Barcelona.