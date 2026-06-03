Following the IPL, the search for India's next T20 captain has intensified as Suryakumar Yadav's position is under threat. While Sanju Samson's strong batting performance made him a contender, his inconsistency has shifted the focus. Now, the BCCI is reportedly considering Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan for the leadership role.

Mumbai: With the IPL season over, the biggest question in the cricket world is who will be India's next T20 captain. Current skipper Suryakumar Yadav's recent poor form is a major threat to his position, according to reports. Initially, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson were the top names being discussed as replacements. However, the situation seems to have changed after the IPL.

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Sanju Samson had a great run with the bat for Chennai Super Kings, even scoring two centuries to become their top scorer. But his captaincy chances might have taken a hit because the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. His inability to perform as an opener in crucial matches is also seen as a major setback.

Three Contenders for India's T20I Captaincy

Now, new names are doing the rounds. Shubman Gill, who led Gujarat to the IPL final, is once again a strong contender. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are also in the mix. Sanju's name first came up for captaincy after his fantastic performance in the T20 World Cup, where he was named 'Player of the Tournament'. After the World Cup, Suryakumar's form dipped in the IPL, while Sanju, after a slow start, hit two centuries for Chennai. This made many fans believe he was the next captain.

However, a report in the ‘Times of India’ suggests that the selectors and top BCCI officials are still worried about Sanju's 'inconsistency' in the T20 format. Axar Patel was the vice-captain under Suryakumar in the World Cup. But his poor showing in the IPL, both as a player and as the captain of Delhi Capitals, means he is unlikely to be considered for the top job.

The selectors are now actively considering Ishan Kishan, who initially led Hyderabad, Shubman Gill, who took Gujarat to the final, and Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab captain who had a brilliant start to the IPL. The Times of India report adds that while Sanju has the advantage of his World Cup performance, his career-long inconsistency has not fully convinced the key decision-makers at the BCCI. This season for Chennai Super Kings, Sanju scored 477 runs at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 165.63.

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