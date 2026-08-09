Afridi Buyamayum scored a brace as TRAU FC beat Indian Navy FT 2-1 in their final Durand Cup group match. Despite being outplayed and facing 26 shots, TRAU's clinical finishing proved decisive. Both teams were eliminated from the tournament.

Afridi Buyamayum scored twice, including a spectacular second-half strike, as Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (TRAU FC) secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT in their final Group D fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being dominated for large periods and facing relentless pressure from Indian Navy, who registered a staggering 26 attempts on goal, TRAU FC produced a clinical display in front of goal. Buyamayum's brace and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Tajuddin helped the Manipur side hold on for all three points, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

Buyamayum opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Indian Navy responded immediately after half-time through Khullakpam Zahir Khan. However, Buyamayum restored TRAU's advantage in the 60th minute with a stunning strike to put his side back in front.

The result saw TRAU FC finish second in Group D with four points from their three matches. Indian Navy also ended their group stage campaign with three points from three matches, with both sides bowing out before the quarter-finals. The result also confirmed debutants FC Raengdai as Group D winners, securing their place in the quarter-finals.

Team Lineups

TRAU FC lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Tajuddin in goal and Zlex Khangjrakpam Mangang, Nongmeikapam Meitei, Seila Toure and Chongompipa Reamsochung Aimol forming the backline. Adriko Rogers and Chanam Akash Meitei anchored the midfield, while Afdal Varikkodan, Mynam Arif Husain, Afridi Buyamayum and Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah formed the attacking unit.

Indian Navy FT opted for an aggressive 3-4-3 setup, with Bhaskar Roy in goal and Navjot Singh, Novin Gurung and M. Deny Singh comprising the back three. Roshan Panna, Vijay Marandi, Muhammed Inayath and Emanuel Lalhanchhunga operated across midfield, while Khullakpam Zahir Khan, Brijesh Giri and Adersh Mattummal led the attack.

Match Highlights

First Half: Navy Dominates, TRAU Strikes

Indian Navy dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, pushing TRAU FC deep into their own half. Their first clear opening arrived in the seventh minute as the Sailors produced three successive attempts on goal, but TRAU packed the penalty area with bodies to keep the danger at bay. The pressure continued, with Navy repeatedly testing the TRAU defence from distance.

TRAU struggled to play their way out of their own half, finding it difficult to string together sustained spells of possession. However, completely against the run of play, TRAU produced a moment of brilliance in the 16th minute. Afridi Buyamayum found a pocket of space outside the box before unleashing a sensational right-footed curling effort that flew into the top corner, leaving Bhaskar Roy with no chance. It was TRAU's first attempt of the match and completely changed the complexion of the contest.

The goal briefly allowed the home side to settle into the game and find greater composure in possession, although they continued to struggle to create clear-cut opportunities. The final quarter of the first half saw the intensity drop, with both sides relying more on aerial duels and neither able to establish sustained pressure. Indian Navy entered the break with 12 attempts, six of them on target, and the majority of possession, but TRAU's disciplined defending ensured that Buyamayum's solitary moment of brilliance remained the difference between the sides.

Second Half: Quick Goals and Goalkeeping Heroics

Navy needed just 16 seconds after the restart to restore parity. Khullakpam Zahir Khan surged through the heart of the TRAU defence following a defensive lapse before keeping his composure to slot the ball into the net and make it 1-1.

The opening 15 minutes of the second half once again belonged to Indian Navy, who immediately went in search of a second goal. They came close shortly after equalising, but Zlex Khangjrakpam Mangang produced a perfectly timed sliding challenge to deny the advancing attacker.

Yet, much like in the first half, TRAU struck against the run of play. On the hour mark, the hosts broke quickly down the right on a counter-attack, with Afridi Buyamayum once again providing the decisive touch to complete his brace and restore TRAU's lead at 2-1.

Indian Navy responded by throwing more players forward in search of another equaliser, but Tajuddin stood tall in the TRAU goal. The goalkeeper produced the save of the match in the 65th minute, acrobatically tipping a powerful long-range effort over the crossbar after the shot took a dangerous deflection. Tajuddin was called into action again moments later, producing another important save to preserve TRAU's slender advantage.

Following the final hydration break, Indian Navy launched an all-out assault during the closing stages. The Sailors repeatedly sent deliveries into the TRAU penalty area and searched desperately for an equaliser, but the hosts remained resolute. By the final whistle, Indian Navy had registered a staggering 26 attempts, with 15 on target, while TRAU managed just eight shots and only two on target. Remarkably, both of TRAU's efforts on target found the back of the net.

Ultimately, TRAU FC's clinical finishing, defensive resilience and Afridi Buyamayum's individual brilliance proved decisive as they held on for a dramatic 2-1 victory to bring their Durand Cup campaign to a winning conclusion. (ANI)