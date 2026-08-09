Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh says the team has worked on defence, attack, and penalty corners for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. He highlighted improved communication and is excited for the tournament after a period of rest.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh spoke on the work the team has put into defence and attack alike ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup this month, saying that a lot of effort has been put into improving communication and penalty corner attack and defence. The latest edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from August 14 to 30 this year in Belgium and the Netherlands. India secured direct qualification to the tournament after winning the men's Asia Cup held on home soil last year.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, Harmanpreet said that the team has done a great deal of training in their camp in Bengaluru, improving their game attacking and defence-wise while being in their opponent's circle, making the best of 50-50 chances. "The preparation is going on really well. I think, all the time we have spent here in the camp, I think, overall, we have worked on everything. There is fitness strength, and structure-wise, I think, we have done very good training. Individually, we have worked on some areas, like attacking-wise, defence-wise, when we are going in the circle of opponents, the opportunities, if there are 50-50 chances, how we have to cope up and all. And as a team, we have focused a lot on defence," said Harmanpreet.

Team Readiness and Young Talent

Harmanpreet had taken a break leading upto the tournament. During February 2026, he had skipped the Hobart leg of the FIH Pro League. The Indian skipper is happy with the emergence and performance of young talent since that leg and feels really fresh, ready for the World Cup.

"In Pro League, there is a very good opportunity for younger talent. If you play a team, you play them twice. So you get to analyse a lot of things. Youngsters are playing really well. We as seniors talk very openly to them and try giving them as much confidence as possible. The communication should be good, there should not be any gap," he said.

"I feel fresh. Staying away from the team is difficult, but sometimes, you need it. I think we have had a lot of rest. We are happy with our performances in the Pro League (finishing eighth with some fine performances away from home). Our confidence and overall everything is going well. So I am excited for the World Cup," he added.

Focus on Communication and Strategy

On working on his game individually, Harmanpreet said that he has been focusing on communicating well with his teammates on the field and on what positions he could take while being in the half of his opposition.

"Position-wise, I have focused on maintaining good communication. Without the ball, it is important for us. I play in that position, as a free man. So the more positive and clear the communication, the better it is for the team," said Harmanpreet.

"We have also worked on PC attack (penalty corner attack) and defence. We have worked on being in aggressive positions. Where do we want to be when we are in half of our opponents? Whether I prefer the left or right side, which one benefits the team more? Which one benefits the team more when we pass? Most of the time, the ball is with the defender. So we have worked on a lot of these things. Overall, I am happy with the way we have covered all these things. Now time to apply them in the World Cup." he signed off.

India's World Cup Quest

India was drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years. Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhubaneswar, India will be aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of the momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold. (ANI)