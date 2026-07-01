Following a disappointing IPL 2026, Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians is uncertain, with seven franchises expressing interest in signing the star all-rounder. Chennai Super Kings have now entered the race, intensifying the bidding war ahead of IPL 2027. The article explores the contenders and what a potential trade could mean.

Following the Mumbai Indians (MI )'s disappointing campaign in the IPL 2026, skipper Hardik Pandya’s future at the franchise has been thrown into uncertainty as seven IPL franchises have officially expressed interest in acquiring the star all-rounder ahead of the 2027 season of the tournament.

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With the trade window opened on June 30, just a month after the conclusion of the IPL 2026, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their maiden triumph, the league is already abuzz with speculation regarding whether Hardik Pandya will depart from the Mumbai Indians to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The 32-year-old returned to the five-time IPL champions as captain in 2024 after leading the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, including guiding them to the title in his debut season as skipper. However, things did not go as expected at Mumbai Indians, as the all-rounder struggled to replicate that success. Under his captaincy, Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024 and 2026 but managed a hard-fought run to Qualifier 2 in 2025 following a dramatic mid-season turnaround.

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CSK Enters Race for Hardik Pandya’s Signature

As the IPL trade buzz surrounding Hardik Pandya’s movement grows, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have become the latest to enter the race for the star all-rounder’s signature ahead of IPL 2027. According to the report by the Times of India (TOI), the five-time IPL champions are looking to bolster their roster for the post-MS Dhoni era, and Pandya has been viewed as a potential cornerstone for their future.

However, CSK are facing tough competition from the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are looking for a captain, and Rajasthan Royals, who are also understood to be in the fray. Both the franchises, KKR and RR, are prepared to offer both leadership and a long-term role, intensifying pressure on the Mumbai Indians to decide how they wish to position their captain amidst such significant external interest.

Earlier, on June 22, Cricbuzz reported that Hardik Pandya was not among the initial trade enquiries received by CSK, suggesting that the team’s current interest is a very recent and strategic development in the high-stakes trade market. However, things have shifted rapidly, as the Chennai-based franchise has now expressed its interest in having the all-rounder on the board.

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Apart from Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans are the other teams interested in securing the services of the star all-rounder, leaving only Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two franchises that have chosen to remain spectators in this high-stakes bidding war.

Will Hardik Move to CSK?

With Chennai Super Kings entering the race for Hardik Pandya’s signature, the speculations over the all-rounder’s future remain shrouded in mystery as several high-profile teams vie for his signature. While CSK emerged as a formidable contender, the path to a potential deal is far from certain.

The uncertainty over the trade deal depends on several factors, including whether the Mumbai Indians are willing to let go of their captain, the specific financial and player-asset logistics involved in such a massive transfer, and most importantly, Hardik Pandya’s own willingness to accept a move that may or may not include a leadership role.

The timing of the five-time IPL champions in entering the race for Hardik’s trade has caught many by surprise, especially considering their established leadership hierarchy. With Ruturaj Gaikwad already at the helm as a captain and the recent addition of Sanju Samson to the leadership group, CSK’s interest appears to be a highly strategic move to secure a proven match-winner for the long-term post-MS Dhoni era, rather than an immediate need for a captain.

Since the trade window remains open till a week before the mini-auction, the Chennai Super Kings will need to navigate the complex situation wherein they balance their established leadership against the potential need to integrate a high-profile, high-cost asset like Hardik Pandya.

It remains to be seen whether the five-time IPL champions will priortise this aggressive input or maintain stability within their current core, as the coming weeks of negotiations promise to be among the most pivotal in the franchise's history.

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