Central Delhi Kings beat New Delhi Tigers by nine wickets in the DPL. Chasing 186 in a rain-curtailed match, Yash Dhull (76) and Siddharth Joon (83*) sealed the dominant win. Himmat Singh's 46 for the Tigers went in vain.

Central Delhi Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to register a convincing nine-wicket victory over New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday in a rain-curtailed fixture that was reduced to 18 overs per side.

Tigers Post Competitive Total

Batting first, New Delhi Tigers posted a strong 185/8 in 18 overs, led by captain Himmat Singh, who played an aggressive knock of 46 off just 21 balls. Keshav Dalal Singh provided support with a steady 39 off 31 deliveries, while Manish Sehrawat added valuable runs towards the end with a quick 37 off 19 balls, according to a press release from DPL.

Despite the Tigers putting up a competitive total, Central Delhi Kings kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Gavnish Khurana was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/36 from his four overs.

Kings' Explosive Chase

Chasing 186, Central Delhi Kings came out with a clear attacking approach. Captain Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon gave the side a flying start, putting together a massive 126-run partnership for the opening wicket. Dhull was at his destructive best, smashing 76 off just 28 balls. His explosive innings included eight sixes and six fours, putting the Tigers' bowling attack under huge pressure.

After Dhull's dismissal, Joon continued to attack alongside Yugal Saini. The pair added another 50-run stand to keep the chase firmly under control. With wickets in hand and the required run rate well within reach, Central Delhi Kings comfortably completed the chase to seal a comprehensive victory. Joon smashed an unbeaten 83 off 34.

Brief Score

New Delhi Tigers (185/8 in 18 Overs) - Himmat Singh 46 (21), Keshav Dalal Singh 39 (31) and Gavnish Khurana 36/3 lost to Central Delhi Kings (187/1 in 12.2 Overs) - Siddharth Joon 83* (34), Yash Dhull 76 (28) and Yashjeet 44/1. (ANI)