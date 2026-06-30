Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has responded to the external pressure surrounding the potential debut of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Iyer stated he is unaware of the social media chatter and insisted that team selection strategy remains a private matter, refusing to confirm the prodigy's inclusion for the first T20I against England.

Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer shuts down external pressure over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against England at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday, July 1.

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The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was part of the India squad for the recently concluded two-match T20I series against Ireland, which the Men in Blue were whitewashed, but didn’t get a single match despite anticipation around his international debut after becoming the youngest player to be selected to the national roster in international cricket.

As the young batting sensation is also part of the squad for the England T20I series, there has been a demand to include him in the playing XI for the opening match in Durham, given his explosive talent and the growing calls from fans and experts alike to test the teenager against top-tier opposition.

Also Read: Ireland whitewash 'depressing', says Iyer ahead of England T20Is

Iyer Plays Down External Chatter on Vaibhav’s Debut

Ahead of the first T20I against England, India captain Shreyas Iyer was asked about the sudden surge of external opinions, including statements from politicians and people who are unrelated to cricket, demanding the 15-year-old’s inclusion in the playing XI.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Iyer can be seen responding to the question with a calm demeanor, stating that he is entirely unaware of the social media chatter or the political statements surrounding the teenager’s debut in the T20I series against England.

“I am not seeing anything. Really, I don't know. Neither do I follow your news, nor do I follow what is going on on Instagram, what is going on on social media. I have not heard anything." Iyer said.

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Shreyas Iyer’s response regarding the external chatter around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential debut highlights the immense pressure and scrutiny that come with playing international cricket. Given his immense rise since 2025, Sooryavanshi has become a household name, capturing the imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

However, Iyer's clear stance emphasises the importance of blocking out external noise and allowing the young prodigy to develop at his own pace in a protected environment of the national dressing room.

Will Vaibhav Make His Debut in the 1st T20I vs England?

Further speaking on the possibility of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his international debut in the 1st T20I against England, Shreyas Iyer refused to confirm whether the 15-year-old prodigy will be included in the playing XI, insisting that the team's selection strategy remains "very private."

“See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team,” Iyer said.

“We cannot let everyone know about what combination we are going to play, and let the opponents know that this is going to happen.

“So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliantly," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential debut has been kept under wraps as Team India looks to finalize their strategic combination ahead of the blockbuster series opener. Whether the teenager breaks into the playing XI or not remains to be seen, but the anticipation surrounding his international career has undoubtedly reached a fever pitch.

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