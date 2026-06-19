It’s been only a month since the IPL 2026 concluded, and a report emerged that star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants, where he captained for two seasons, and make a sensational return to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 season.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav are at the centre of a major player swap between the LSG and DC ahead of the 20th edition of the tournament. Pant recently stepped down from LSG’s captaincy duties after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive IPL season under his leadership.

The price tag of INR 27 crore, the highest by any player in the history of IPL, placed immense pressure on Rishabh Pant to deliver match-winning performances, making the high-profile move back to Delhi a logical step for both parties.