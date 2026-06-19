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Why Rishabh Pant’s Likely Return To Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2027 Makes Sense? Explained
A report suggests Rishabh Pant is set for a sensational return to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2027. The move is linked to LSG’s record price tag pressure, DC’s management change, and their middle-order batting issues.
Pant’s Leadership Stint at LSG Ends, DC Return on the Cards
It’s been only a month since the IPL 2026 concluded, and a report emerged that star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants, where he captained for two seasons, and make a sensational return to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 season.
According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav are at the centre of a major player swap between the LSG and DC ahead of the 20th edition of the tournament. Pant recently stepped down from LSG’s captaincy duties after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive IPL season under his leadership.
The price tag of INR 27 crore, the highest by any player in the history of IPL, placed immense pressure on Rishabh Pant to deliver match-winning performances, making the high-profile move back to Delhi a logical step for both parties.
Unjustified Financial Burden
Rishabh Pant’s move to Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking INR 27 crore placed disproportionate pressure on the wicketkeeper-batter to deliver week-in, week-out. The burden of the price tag visibly impacted his natural game, as he was unable to maintain his consistency to find his rhythm as an explosive finisher.
The 27-year-old scored 269 runs in IPL 2025 and 312 runs in the recently concluded season, highlighting a stark mismatch between his multi-crore valuation and on-field output. Averaging just 291 runs across two seasons, Pant's returns simply failed to justify occupying nearly 25% of the franchise's total purse.
The return to the Delhi Capitals could help Rishabh Pant de-pressurise from the crushing expectations of his record-breaking price tag. At the DC, the wicketkeeper-batter returns to a familiar environment, where he spent nine seasons, emerging as the face of the franchise and a beloved local hero.
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Alignment With Changing Management
The Delhi Capitals’ franchise is co-owned by a 50:50 joint venture between the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The ownership of the franchise operates on a rotational basis, with JSW Group taking over management control of the men's IPL team for the upcoming cycle.
The return of JSW Group as a managing owner of the men’s team will see the CEO, Parth Jindal, who shares a close professional relationship with Rishabh Pant, take the helm. Jindal has been a vocal and ardent supporter of Pant, and he was disappointed to have let go of the wicketkeeper-batter when LSG poached him during the mega auction in 2024.
The understanding between Jindal and Pant could re-establish a player-centric culture within the franchise. Under Jindal’s leadership, DC can offer Rishabh Pant the required support, backing, and clarity he needs to thrive, removing the corporate noise that hindered his stint up north.
3. Yuvraj Singh’s Factor
Amid the reports of Rishabh Pant’s likely move to the Delhi Capitals, another major report emerged that legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join the franchise as a batting coach. Yuvraj has mentored several young players, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Priyansh Arya.
The two-time World Cup winner even guided Rishabh Pant during his personal training sessions, helping him refine his technique and mindset during injury comebacks and lean phases. Since Pant spent a considerable amount of time fine-tuning his batting with the former all-rounder, their established comfort zone will be invaluable.
Having Yuvraj Singh in DC’s coaching setup could help Rishabh Pant re-energise by pairing comfort with aggressive intent, ultimately helping him resurrect his explosive finishing abilities in the middle order.
4. Resolving Middle-Order Crisis
After Rishabh Pant’s departure to the Lucknow Super Giants, the Delhi Capitals were lacking an explosive, emotional leader and a formidable anchor to solidify their middle order. In the last two seasons, DC’s middle-order looked more like a revolving door, struggling to find stability and clear role definitions in the crucial middle and death overs.
Since Pant was a reliable middle-order batter for the Capitals for nine seasons, having consistently served as the clinical backbone for the franchise, his return could permanently fix the instability of the past two seasons. His firepower in the middle order could provide the much-needed impetus to finish innings on a high, transforming a struggling middle order into a formidable unit.
Having scored 2989 IPL runs while batting in the middle order, Rishabh Pant brings a wealth of experience, while boasting an impressive tally of 3,865 runs in the tournament under his belt.
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