Roundglass Hockey Academy's U-18 squad is in Sydney for the International Youth Hockey Cup from June 23-27. The tour is part of the academy's commitment to provide its young athletes with regular international competition and exposure.

RGHA U-18s Set for International Competition in Sydney

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) is set to continue its international outreach as its U-18 squad travels to Sydney, Australia, to participate in the International Youth Hockey Cup (Boys Category) from June 23 to June 27.

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The tournament will bring together promising young hockey talent from across the region, providing RGHA athletes with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against international opposition and gain exposure to different styles of play. The competition forms part of the academy's commitment to preparing young players for the demands of elite-level hockey through regular international competition.

Tournament Schedule

According to the tournament schedule, Roundglass Hockey Academy will open its campaign against NSW Lions on June 23, 2026. The team will then take on Team Majulah Singapore and NSW Singhs on June 24, before facing Bobby Academy on June 25. RGHA will conclude its league-stage fixtures against Shepparton on June 26. The Boys Grand Final is scheduled for June 27, with the top two teams from the league stage set to contest the title.

Building on Recent Success

The tour comes on the back of a successful international outing for the academy in Kenya, where Roundglass Hockey Academy's senior team were crowned champions of the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament 2026. In the final, the academy side produced a commanding display to defeat hosts Nairobi Sikh Union 4-1 and lift the title, underlining the strength of the academy's high-performance programme.

Focus on Player Development

For the U-18 squad, the International Youth Hockey Cup presents another important platform to accelerate their development. Competing against leading youth teams from Australia and Singapore will enable the young players to further enhance their tactical awareness, adaptability and match temperament while gaining invaluable international experience.

The tour forms part of Roundglass Hockey Academy's broader vision of providing young athletes with holistic development opportunities through world-class coaching, high-performance training environments and consistent exposure to international competition.

Roundglass Hockey Academy Fixtures

Roundglass Hockey Academy Fixtures - International Youth Hockey Cup, Sydney June 23, 2026 - NSW Lions June 24, 2026 - Team Majulah Singapore June 24, 2026 - NSW Singhs June 25, 2026 - Bobby Academy June 26, 2026 - Shepparton June 27, 2026 - Boys Grand Final.