It has not even been a month since IPL 2026 concluded, yet trade talks have already taken centre stage, with franchises reportedly exploring blockbuster player swaps ahead of the 2027 season.

Certain players hogged the spotlight with their performances in the recently concluded season, but there are others whose futures could be reshaped through potential high-profile trades, especially those who had a disappointing season with their current teams.

Since the pre-auction trading window begins soon, franchises are working around the clock to finalize player availabilities, clear up salary cap space, and negotiate directly with one another before submitting their finalized paperwork for approval.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 big stars who are likely to switch teams via trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season.