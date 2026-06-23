Chennai Bulls have entered the finals of the inaugural women's edition of the Rugby Premier League 2026. Led by captain Chantelle Miell, the team topped the league table and is set to play the final on Tuesday at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium.

Chennai Bulls has stormed its way into the finals of the inaugural women's edition of the Rugby Premier League 2026 that will be played on Tuesday at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. Led by Chantelle Miell, Chennai Bulls has topped the table after five league matches, earning a spot in the finals.

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Team Eyes Inaugural Trophy

"Super excited for the finals. Last night's game was super close, but getting across the line in the final play is a great tribute to the girls and how hard they have worked in the last few weeks. Happy to be the first team that has secured its spot in the finals. The team is recouped, refreshed and all set to come back and hopefully win the finals tomorrow," said Chantelle Miell, Captain, Chennai Bulls.

"Extremely happy to have made the finals and the whole squad is now raring to play the finals. We are focused on the end goal which has always been to become the inaugural champions of the women's edition of the Rugby Premier League," said Amandeep Kaur, Chennai Bulls.

Key Players Shine for Chennai Bulls

Captain Chantelle Miell, Adia Pyke, Carmen Izyk and vice-captain Savannah Bauder, have proved their mettle as capped international players. The Indians Amandeep Kaur and Sandhyarani Tudu remain the standout in the squad winning a few player of the match awards as well. Sandhya Rai, a senior member of the Indian team as well was ruled out earlier in the season but that did not stop the Chennai Bulls juggernaut in their quest for the inaugural trophy.

Path to the Final

Chennai Bulls have had balanced results in the league stage with two draws against Delhi Redz and Mumbai Dreamers, respectively. They chalked up their lone defeat against Kolkata Banga Tigers before going on a three-match streak against Delhi Redz, Kolkata Banga Tigers and Mumbai Dreamers. Beating all three other teams before the finals proves to be a massive morale boost moving into the last battle. (ANI)