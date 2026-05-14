Former cricketer Virender Sehwag sparked a social media debate after referring to pacer Jasprit Bumrah as 'Chumrah' during a live IPL 2026 broadcast. The remark, which Sehwag quickly corrected, has divided fans, with some calling it an unintentional slip of the tongue and others believing it was a deliberate jibe.

Former India opener turned commentator Virender Sehwag has been caught at the centre of the social storm after he referred to Mumbai Indians’ ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as a "Chumar" during the live interaction after the IPL 2026 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 14.

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Sehwag is part of the Hindi commentary panel for the official broadcaster for the ongoing IPL season, where he shares the microphone with former teammates like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The former Indian opener is known for his witty and lighthearted style of commentary.

However, Virender Sehwag’s attempt at a play on words often backfired significantly, since his sense of humour and penchant for unfiltered ‘Desi’ banter frequently push the boundaries of professional broadcasting standards.

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Sehwag’s ‘Chumrah’ Remark on Bumrah Goes Viral

Virender Sehwag’s latest remark occurred while he was attempting to analyze the Mumbai Indians’ bowling ahead of the clash against the Punjab Kings, following the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a Cricbuzz Hindi show, Sehwag was discussing the Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack when he inadvertently referred to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as ‘Chumrah’ instead of ‘Bumrah’. He quickly corrected himself, immediately saying ‘Bumrah’ after the slip.

“Deepak Chahar ho, Shardul Thakur ho, Hardik Pandya ho, Chumrah ho, Bumrah ho.’ Sehwag said.

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Virender Sehwag’s casual mention of the names in quick succession led to the phonetic stumble, but in the hyper-connected world of IPL 2026, the slip did not go unnoticed. The former Indian opener’s habit of speaking at a high tempo and using ‘Viru-isms’, often merging names or using regional slang, has caught the attention of the fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Sehwag’s Hindi commentary style, often marked by rapid-fire delivery, humour, and spontaneous wordplay, would go unnoticed, as fans quickly turn such moments into viral talking points across social media.

Did Sehwag Utter ‘Chumrah’ Intentionally?

Virender Sehwag’s latest remark has sparked an intense debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), over whether the slip was a simple case of a ‘tongue-twister’ or a more deliberate, though poorly judged, attempt at humour.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were sharply divided over Sehwag’s remark on Jasprit Bumrah, with many calling it a simple slip of the tongue during his fast-paced commentary style, while others insisted it may have been an intentional, humour-driven jibe that went wrong on live broadcast.

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In the IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with his form, as he has picked only three wickets at an abysmal average of 116.33 and an economy rate of 8.51 in 11 matches. Bumrah was on a five-match wicketless streak before finally managing to break the drought during the high-stakes clash against the Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the race for the playoffs following a heartbreaking two-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Raipur, and are currently sitting at the ninth spot with three wins in 11 matches.

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