Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah is experiencing a significant dip in form in IPL 2026, going wicketless in seven of ten matches. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar analyzed his performance, suggesting Bumrah is trying too many variations and has developed technical flaws, advising him to return to basics.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless again in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 4.

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Bumrah has gone without taking a wicket seven times in 10 matches, including a five-match wicketless streak, marking a rare dip in form this IPL season. In three matches, the 32-year-old has picked just three wickets, with his rhythm and consistency under scrutiny despite continuing to create chances for the Mumbai Indians in a challenging IPL 2026 season.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 222 balls and conceded 329 runs at an average of 109.66 and an economy rate of 8.89 in 10 outings, with his usually reliable control and wicket-taking impact noticeably absent throughout the season.

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‘Bumrah Is Trying Too Many Extra Things’

Jasprit Bumrah’s rare slump in bowling form has become a major talking point amid the Mumbai Indians’ struggling campaign in the IPL season. Though MI secured a crucial six-wicket win over LSG at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah extended his lean run of form, going wicketless once again.

Speaking on Star Sports after MI’s win over LSG, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah is trying too many variations, which has disrupted his natural rhythm and affected his usual wicket-taking effectiveness this season.

“Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side. His pace has also dropped, he is overdoing things, and that’s hurting him,” the former India captain said.

“He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him. Trying new things is affecting his rhythm, and luck isn’t helping either,” he added.

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It was reported that Jasprit Bumrah recently recovered from niggle, for which he checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2026. However, the MI pace spearhead has been struggling to find his rhythm as he continues to search for consistency and return to his usual wicket-taking form this season.

Gavaskar Flags Technical Dip in Bumrah’s Bowling

Further speaking on Jasprit Bumrah’s wicket-taking struggles, Sunil Gavaskar flagged small but critical technical changes in his bowling, pointing out that his length has become fuller, his line is drifting towards leg stump, and even his control with no-balls has increased this season.

“His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to the leg stump. He is not known for bowling many no-balls, but this season he has already bowled six or seven.” Gavaskar said.

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled eight no-balls in 10 matches of the IPL 2026, including three no-balls against the Lucknow Super Giants, and one of them gave a reprieve to Himmat Singh, highlighting his struggle to maintain discipline and consistency this season.

With the Mumbai Indians aiming to win the remaining four matches to keep their playoff hopes alive, Bumrah will be expected to regain his rhythm quickly and rediscover his trademark control and wicket-taking edge in the crucial phase of IPL 2026.

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