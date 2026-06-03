Former Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo has praised 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him a 'destroying machine' whose 'danger is always lurking' ahead of his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance. Ricardo noted his dedication and passion remain unchanged.

Former Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo said that 41-year-old compatriot and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo's speed might not be the same, but he is still a "destroying machine and with him, danger is always lurking".

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After having conquered club glory in every country/continent and having won international titles like the UEFA Euro and the Nations League, the 41-year-old will be making his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in a pursuit of the game's grandest prize, which continues to elude Cristiano despite his legendary status in the game. The veteran's confidence would also be really high after a fantastic Saudi Pro League title-winning season with Al Nassr.

'A Destroying Machine'

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A BOLA as quoted by Goal.com, Ricardo, who shared the pitch with a young CR7 in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, said that the legendary footballer's dedication, commitment, and passion stay the same, and even though speed has slowed down, he has gone down from "200 km/h to 195 km/h".

"The speed might not be the same, going at 200 km/h, he only goes at 195 km/h now," said Ricardo. "Comparing that player with 17 on his back and today with the 7 at 41 years old, I see the same dedication, the same commitment, the same concern for others, if they are well, and the same passion. As long as the physical, technical and mental qualities are there, Cris is a destroying machine, and with him, danger is always lurking. There are no more words to describe him, because he is a unique person who will hardly be repeated," he added.

From Peers to Coach and Player

Now, Ricardo has transitioned from one of Cristiano's peers to a member of the coaching staff. He admitted that managing Cristiano, a player he used to play with who has turned into a superstar, is a fascinating thing as both have "no masks" as colleagues and stay demanding in terms of training, rest and nutrition.

"We are together often, and we talk. I still speak to him as a colleague, even though we know I am on this side as a coach. We have no masks. The complicity is the same... there is nothing that can fake it. We are very demanding of ourselves in training, rest and nutrition, and Cris is a little bit more than all the others," he said.

Portugal's World Cup Preparations

Portugal will prepare for the WC with friendlies against Chile on June 6 and Nigeria on June 10 and will start the WC campaign against Congo on June 17, followed by a clash with Uzbekistan on June 23, before concluding the group stage against Colombia on June 27.