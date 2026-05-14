The Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are set for a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Dharamshala, but a significant rain threat looms over the match. With a 'Yellow Alert' issued, a potential washout could severely jeopardize PBKS's non-negotiable quest for a playoff spot, forcing them to share points and face immense pressure in their remaining games.

The Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the IPL 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14.

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The PBKS and MI will face off for the second time in the ongoing IPL season, looking to settle the score after Punjab secured a dominant seven-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month. In IPL history, the two sides have met 35 times, with PBKS winning 18 matches and MI 17.

The upcoming match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians is expected to be a high-stakes encounter where a victory for the Kings is non-negotiable to keep their dreams alive for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Also Read: Gavaskar wants eliminated MI to test young guns against desperate PBKS

Will Rain Play Spoilsport in PBKS vs MI Clash?

As the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians prepare for the showdown in Dharamshala, the threat of rain looms large over the Kangra Valley, where the picturesque venue is located. When the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed a brief delay due to passing showers in Raipur, concerns have now shifted to Dharamshala.

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ in Kangra Valley, where the picturesque Dharamshala stadium is located, warning of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on match day.

It was reported that there is a possibility of precipitation or rain between 55% to 60% during the evening hours of the match, which could affect the flow of play. There will be a likelihood of a toss delay if the rain persists beyond the scheduled time, potentially forcing a reduction in overs or a late start to the proceedings.

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On the eve of the match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, the heavy downpours in Dharamshala already made their presence felt, forcing both teams to cancel their outdoor practice sessions and retreat to the indoor nets.

The Dharamshala clash could ultimately hinge on the weather, with both teams hoping for clear skies as they gear up for a crucial encounter in the IPL 2026 season.

What If PBKS vs MI Clash Gets Washed Out?

The upcoming match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians could potentially witness a washout if the heavy rains and thunderstorms persist throughout the evening, forcing the officials to call off the game without a single ball being bowled.

Punjab Kings are currently at the fourth spot with six wins in 10 matches, earning 12 points. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is on a four-match losing streak and cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to maintain their grip on a playoff position.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are sitting at the ninth spot with just three wins in 11 matches, and have already been eliminated from the playoffs race following a string of inconsistent performances and a failure to find momentum during the crucial mid-season phase.

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In case the match gets washed out, PBKS and MI would share a point each for ‘No Result’. The Punjab Kings would then move to 13 points, a tally that would keep them in the top four but leaves them dangerously exposed to teams with games in hand. In the next two matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS will face the immense pressure of needing consecutive victories o ensure their 2026 campaign doesn't fizzle out just before the finish line.

A single point from washout would mean that even if Punjab wins their final two games, they would finish with a maximum of 17 points, which might not be sufficient to guarantee a top-four finish if other mid-table contenders secure wins in their remaining fixtures.

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