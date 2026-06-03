The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been in the hot seat for years over how it runs things. Many people blame the federation for Indian football not moving forward. The AIFF still hasn't officially announced the new season's schedule, but on Tuesday, a lot of buzz started around a possible calendar for Indian football.

Indian Football News: The first tournament of the all-India football season, the Durand Cup 2026-27, could kick off in mid-July. If everything goes to plan, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 might start on September 1 and continue until April 11, 2027. There was talk of bringing back the Federation Cup last season, but it didn't happen. This time, it might finally make a comeback. The Federation Cup could start on April 20, 2027, right after the ISL finishes, and run until May 10. The Indian Football League 2026-27 could begin on October 9, while the Indian Women's League 2026-27 is expected to start on September 3 and go on till January 24, 2027.

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Calendar Confusion

Last season, there was a lot of confusion about whether the ISL would even happen. It was finally organised, but without the double-leg format. Hopefully, the new season will have the proper home-and-away format for the ISL. If the Federation Cup returns after a decade, it could be a great thing for Indian football. But until the AIFF officially announces the Indian football calendar, we can't be sure of anything.

Uncertainty Over Foreign Coaches and Players

Right after winning the ISL, East Bengal's head coach Óscar Bruzón announced he was leaving the club. There's also talk that some foreign players might leave East Bengal. There are even rumours that their investor, Emami, might pull out. This isn't just an East Bengal problem; other ISL teams are facing similar issues. Many feel the AIFF is responsible for this mess. But despite all this, the organisation led by Kalyan Chaubey doesn't seem to be bothered at all.

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