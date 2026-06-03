French President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady met the men's and women's national football teams. The visit came ahead of the men's team's departure for the FIFA World Cup, which will be coach Didier Deschamps' final tournament.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron met the French national football team before their departure to the United States for the FIFA World Cup, and also met the country's women's football team.

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The official handle of the French Football Federation posted on X, "French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron visited the country's national football team ahead of their departure for the World Cup. France are one of the favourites going into the competition. This will be the final major tournament for head coach Didier Deschamps, after 14 years in charge of the national team."

Le Président de la République a rencontré l'Equipe de France à Clairefontaine à quelques jours du départ aux Etats-Unis pour la Coupe du Monde 2026. Il est également allé à la rencontre de l'@equipedefrancef de Laurent Bonadei ! pic.twitter.com/DzVLsMSVHj — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 2, 2026

France's World Cup outlook

France is part of Group I in the tournament alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway and will be starting their campaign against Senegal from June 16 in New Jersey. The two-time champions have had a fine record since the past three tournaments, finishing in the quarterfinals in the 2014 edition, lifting the title in 2018 for the second time, and finishing as runners-up to Argentina in the most recent edition in 2022.

France's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba -Defenders Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano -Midfielders N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery -Forwards Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)