India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule praised young all-rounder Harsh Dubey after his solid debut against Afghanistan, highlighting his temperament and comeback ability, calling him a 'player for the future' amid a 'transition' in the spin department.

'Player for the future'

Ahead of his side's second ODI against Afghanistan, India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule praised young all-rounder Harsh Dubey following a solid debut, noting his good temperament and ability to bounce back from tough situations. Bahutule also noted that Team India is in transition in their spin bowling department. Harsh, who has performed well for Vidarbha in domestic cricket over last few years, finally got his debut India cap against Afghanistan in first ODI, taking 3/47 in five overs. After leaking runs against Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dubey made a fine comeback in later overs, bowling a double wicket over as well.

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Speaking of Harsh in the pre-match presser, Sairaj noted that he has a "good future as an all-rounder". He also hailed captain Shubman Gill's utilisation of him in the previous game. "Harsh definitely has a good future as an all-rounder. He has done exceedingly well for Vidarbha and I think that is the reason why he has got given this opportunity. He's somebody obviously with each game he will learn. Last game also he was under pressure after that first over but the way he came back and I think Shubman also used him very well. They made the right changes at the right time, gave him the ends which suited him and I think he one player for the future," he said.

"He has got the skills, he has got a good temperament and I think he has proved it not only in domestic cricket but I think that one game which he got last time he came back very strongly and he did really well. So moving ahead I am sure the more he plays the more experience he will get and definitely he will enhance his skill," bowling coach added.

'Transition time for spinners'

Noting that it is a "transition time" for Indian spinners, Sairaj said that every spinner for him is unique and hailed veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who is missing this series, for his contributions. "For me, I think every spinner is unique. I think Jadeja is very experienced. The way he has performed and the way he has contributed towards Indian cricket is phenomenal. With the bat and the ball. And this is a transition time for spinners," he said.

"And Harsh and other youngsters who are coming in and have been given the chances. They will realize that it is a big shoes to fill up. And they have the capabilities, they have the potential. I think the more they will play, the more they will settle down. And Harsh is a player who definitely has that potential. That's why he has been picked. I am sure in the coming time, he will learn from every game and just grow," he added.

Dubey's impressive domestic stats

In this season of IPL, Harsh picked eight wickets in eight matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), averaging 28.50. In List A cricket, he has 34 wickets in 31 matches at an average of above 35 and 296 runs in 17 innings with two fifties, averaging 26.50. His first-class record is even better, with 133 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 23.26, nine fifers and two ten-fers. (ANI)