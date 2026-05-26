Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has suddenly deleted over 200 posts from his Instagram account, including a viral video with Virat Kohli. This move comes after his poor performance in IPL 2026, and the exact reason behind this social media clean-up is still not clear.

Mumbai (May 26):Punjab Kings' left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been in the news for all sorts of reasons during IPL 2026. Now, he's become a hot topic in cricket circles once again. This time, it's not for his performance on the field, but for suddenly deleting over 200 posts from his official Instagram account, which has got everyone talking.

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The Punjab Kings' journey in the IPL 2026 ended in the league stage itself. The team started well, but a string of losses knocked them out of the tournament. Even though Punjab is out, the discussions about Arshdeep Singh haven't stopped.

He was constantly in the headlines for one reason or another, and just recently, his girlfriend became a trending topic on social media. Right after that, he has not only deleted over 200 posts but has also changed his profile picture (DP).

What's the real reason for deleting the posts?

On the night of May 25, Arshdeep Singh did a massive 'clean-up' of his Instagram account. As a result, his post count has now dropped to just 40. Among the deleted posts are a viral one with Virat Kohli and several key posts related to the Punjab Kings team.

The exact reason for Arshdeep's decision is not yet clear, and he hasn't released any official statement about it. This has left his fans very confused, and people online have started making their own guesses.

Some fans think this might be because the BCCI has recently taken a tough stand on social media usage. Others feel it could be for personal reasons, while some suspect something big is happening behind the scenes. It's worth remembering that Arshdeep was heavily trolled a few days ago for a statement he made about Tilak Varma.

That viral video with Kohli is also gone!

During the Champions Trophy 2025, Arshdeep Singh had posted a video on Instagram related to centuries. Virat Kohli had replied to it in his own unique style, pulling Arshdeep's leg.

That video got a massive 150 million-plus (over 15 crore) views and blew up the internet. Now, this video is also among the posts that Arshdeep has deleted. Along with this, many posts related to Punjab Kings have been removed, though some still remain on his account.

Arshdeep's poor performance in IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh's performance this IPL season was quite poor. In the 14 matches he played, he gave away a whopping 541 runs and managed to take only 14 wickets. His economy rate in the tournament was 10.21, which is very expensive. This poor bowling performance really hurt the Punjab Kings team.

Here's an interesting statistic: for Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran Singh was the highest run-scorer in batting, with 510 runs from 13 innings in 14 matches. But bowler Arshdeep Singh gifted more runs (541) to the opposition than his team's top batter scored.