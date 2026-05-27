Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Glenn Phillips was visibly frustrated after a reporter asked if the team had "given up mentally" following their Qualifier 1 loss to RCB. Phillips called the query "terrible and silly," asserting that the team gave its all despite the immense scoreboard pressure of chasing 255 runs.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Glenn Phillips was left visibly frustrated during the post-match press conference following the team’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 defeat to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26.

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The GT failed to qualify directly for the Final after a 92-run defeat to the RCB. Chasing a mammoth 255-run target, the IPL 2022 champions crumbled under scoreboard as they were bundled out for 162 in 19.3 overs, despite Rahul Tewatia’s lone warrior knock of 68 off 43 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 158.14.

Apart from Tewatia, Jos Buttler provided a brief spark at the top of the order with a blistering 29 off just 11 deliveries, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes. However, once Buttler and the other top-order batters fell, the Titans' chase never regained momentum.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Phillips hails 'fabulous' Patidar's 93* as RCB beat GT

‘Terrible’ Question Makes Phillips Furious

Following the GT’s defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala, Glenn Phillips presided over the post-match media duties. However, the media interaction took an unexpected, heated turn when a reporter asked if the Gujarat Titans had ‘given up mentally’ after witnessing RCB post a massive 254-run total.

The question visibly took aback the New Zealand all-rounder, as he initially struggled to process the audacity of the inquiry before breaking into a wry laugh. However, his demeanour quickly shifted from calm to genuine annoyance, and he did not hold back in his response, labeling the query both ‘silly’ and ‘terrible.’

“That’s a terrible and silly question. We went out there, we gave it everything. Unfortunately, when you’re trying to chase 250, everything has to go right. And we went out there to try and make everything go right, and obviously it didn’t.” Phillips said.

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Gujarat Titans collapsed to 88/ 8 in 11.2 overs, needing 167 runs off 64 balls to win the Qualifier 1. However, Rahul Tewatia’s valiant innings in the middle order lifted the GT total to a respectable 162, though it proved insufficient against the formidable RCB attack.

Despite the defeat, Glenn Phillips highlighted the immense physical and mental toll of chasing such a colossal target in the pressure-cooker environment of the IPL Playoffs.

The Weight of Scoreboard Pressure

Further speaking on chasing a target of 250, Glenn Phillips emphasized the sheer scale of the challenge and why it is rarely executed successfully.

“There’s a huge amount of scoreboard pressure when you’re trying to chase 250. And, you know, very few teams have done it. Obviously, Punjab Kings have managed to do it a couple of times, which has been phenomenal,” the GT all-rounder said.

“And I think they’ve maybe made it seem easier than it is. I’ve yet to be part of a team that’s gotten anywhere near 250, so, you know, sometimes it just is what it is,” he added.

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In the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings remain the only team to have chased down a target of over 250 not once but twice, successfully hunting down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 and 265 against the Delhi Capitals earlier this season in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans’ hopes of qualifying for the final are still alive as they prepare to head to Mullanpur for Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 29.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Smashes Records Again: 600+ Runs in Four Consecutive IPL Seasons, a Feat Never Seen