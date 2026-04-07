Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed overseas players in IPL 2026 for limited participation despite massive auction fees. He noted that foreign boards earn from player NOCs and urged the BCCI to enforce stricter rules to ensure players’ full commitment and safeguard franchise investments and IPL integrity.

Former India captain and batting legend turned commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, has criticized overseas players for not fully adhering to their assigned roles on the field in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 19th season of the IPL is underway, with 12 matches completed so far and seven more left in phase one before the second phase of matches begins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the ongoing edition of the league, 78 overseas players were expected to play, but a few of them, including Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, and Nathan Ellis, withdrew due to national commitments and injuries, respectively. However, the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins, Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Starc, and Matheesha Pathirana of Kolkata Knight Riders face uncertainty over their fitness status as they have yet to clear mandatory tests before returning to play.

The all-rounder Cameron Green’s role has come under scrutiny after he failed to make a significant impact, scoring just 24 in three matches, and there is uncertainty over his bowling in the tournament, despite the INR 25.2 crore acquisition by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Cameron Green Under Fire- Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 25 Cr KKR Bet Failing?

Gavaskar Slams Excuses from Boards

The overseas players’ absence from the IPL 2026 and their limited roles on the field have drawn sharp criticism from Sunil Gavaskar, who said that claiming franchises were “informed before” is not a valid excuse and stressed that top players owe full commitment to their teams despite national duties.

In his Sportsstar Column, the former India captain emphasized that playing for national teams is paramount, but at the same time, the franchises also deserve a full commitment from the players, given the time, effort, and resources they invest in them.

“To suggest that the franchise was ‘informed before’ is not a great excuse. And ‘informed before’ is how much before the opening day of the tournament? Playing for the country is paramount and comes before franchise cricket, but don’t the franchises, who open not just their wallets but also their hearts to players and often their families, deserve full commitment?” Gavaskar wrote.

“It is also worth remembering that a bowler can bowl only four overs in a match, and if they have bowled a similar number of deliveries in practice without issue, what is stopping them from doing so in the game?” he added.

Sunil Gavaskar was referring to the blunt statement by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who pointed fingers at Cricket Australia when asked about Cameron Green’s absence from bowling after the defeat against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The CA clarified that Green was managing his back injury and thus, he has refrained from bowling. The board further added that the Australian all-rounder was expected to return to bowling in 10-12 days.

IPL is a Goldmine for Cricket Boards

Further speaking on overseas players' limited participation in the IPL 2026, Sunil Gavaskar highlighted that the league has not only been lucrative for the players but also has become a significant source of revenue for their national cricket boards, with a portion of the auction fees going directly to them through No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

“Over the last couple of seasons, there have been 16 players from Australia bought by the different franchises for a total of Rs. 121.65 crore. There are 12 England players bought at Rs. 68 crore, and from New Zealand, another 12 players for over Rs. 33 crore; from South Africa, 17 players taking home around Rs. 71 crore,” the 1983 World Cup-winning captain wrote.

“There are eight players from the West Indies taking around Rs. 59 crore. Do the calculations, and each cricket Board is making a tidy sum just to issue an email saying they have no objection to their player playing in the IPL,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sunil Gavaskar also wrote that no other franchise leagues, including England’s The Hundred, which has four franchises with Indian owners, provide such direct financial benefits to overseas boards, making the IPL uniquely profitable for both players and their national boards.

At the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, 10 franchises spent INR 128.05 crore on the acquisition of overseas players, highlighting the massive investment in international talent and the significant revenue it generates for the respective cricket boards.

BCCI Needs to Step In

Sunil Gavaskar urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to step in and impose stricter measures for overseas players, ensuring that they are fully available from the start of the tournament unless on national duty, protecting franchise investments, and maintaining the IPL’s competitive integrity.

“The time has come for the franchises to get tough and demand some bang for the buck they are giving the player,” Gavaskar said.

“Maybe the BCCI needs to step in and, as they have done by banning overseas players for two years for pulling out after being bought at the auction, introduce something similar for players who are not available from the first game of the tournament unless they are on national duty. This will send a strong message to those who think they can take Indian cricket for granted,” he added.

England batter Ben Duckett is likely to face a 2-year ban from the IPL for withdrawing after being picked by Delhi Capitals for the ongoing season of the tournament. As per the IPL regulations, overseas players withdrawing from the tournament without any valid reason risk a 2-year ban from participating in the league.

Therefore, Duckett may not play the IPL until 2029. Similarly, Harry Brook, who pulled out after being bought in 2025, will miss two seasons under the same rule, and the ban will be lifted in 2027.

Also Read: ‘Hardly Surprising’: Sunil Gavaskar Explains Backlash Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed