While in Bengaluru for injury rehabilitation, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Mahieka Sharma were mobbed by a massive, unruly crowd at a hospital. The couple was manhandled and forced to retreat inside for safety after Pandya's requests for the fans to disperse were ignored.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Mahieka Sharma found themselves in an enviable situation during a visit to the hospital in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, June 9. Hardik is currently in a recovery phase at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season.

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The 32-year-old was recently declared fit to play the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, following a week of match simulations and bowling sessions at the CoE. As Hardik Pandya was all set to return to action for the Afghanistan ODIs, the all-rounder suffered a late injury setback, a fresh quadriceps strain sustained during his final training session, which ruled him out of the series.

Hardik had a persistent back spasm during the IPL 2026, which had sidelined him for several matches during the latter stages of the tournament. Now, the fresh injury setback has extended his stay at the CoE, where he will continue his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of the BCCI medical team.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to injury: Report

Hardik and Mahieka Mobbed in Bengaluru

As Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma were in Bengaluru for the all-rounder’s rehabilitation program, the all-rounder visited the hospital to assess the injury on his quadriceps. However, the news of their appearance rapidly spread across the city, attracting a massive, unruly crowd that quickly overwhelmed the local security arrangements.

In a video that went viral, Hardik and Mahieka were seen walking out of the hospital when they were instantly swarmed by a mob of screaming fans, leaving them surrounded and struggling to move. The visuals captured the couple being manhandled in the commotion, as Hardik and his partner struggled to find a clear path back to their vehicle.

As the crowd was so overwhelmed by his presence at the hospital, the all-rounder and Mahieka had no option but to retreat into the premises to escape the surging mob. The couple eventually exited the venue after the additional security was arranged to safely escort them away from the scene.

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Although Hardik and Mahieka were struggling to make their way out of the showroom, the crowd continued to take pictures and videos rather than offering any space or assistance, highlighting a concerning lack of basic civic sense and disregard for the couple's personal safety.

Fans Ignore Hardik’s Direct Request to Disperse

Before Hardik Pandya and his partner Mahieka Sharma were mobbed by the fans outside the hospital, where he visited to assess the injury on his quadriceps, the all-rounder already told the crowd to leave the venue from inside the facility, attempting to manage the situation calmly before it escalated into the chaotic scenes that followed outside.

In another video that went viral on social media, the 32-year-old was seen gesturing from inside the hospital, clearly signaling for the gathering fans outside to leave and provide them the necessary space to exit safely. However, the fans continued to ignore his clear requests, remaining glued to the entrance and continuing to film the scene.

The situation became so uncontrollable that Hardik and Mahieka had to wait for security personnel to secure a perimeter and create a safe passage for them to finally make their exit.

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Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s return to action will depend on his fitness, as he requires three weeks of recovery from the fresh quadriceps strain, further delaying his return to the international circuit, as Team India prepares for the ODI World Cup 2027, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Hardik Pandya is not part of the T20I squads for the series against Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games, as the selectors wanted to manage his workload ahead of crucial ODI assignments in the build-up to the World Cup.

Also Read: How Much Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earn Per Match After Receiving India T20I Call-Up?