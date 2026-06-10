England Test captain Ben Stokes is under heavy scrutiny following his involvement in a nightclub brawl in London alongside teammate Gus Atkinson. The incident, a breach of the team's curfew, has jeopardized Stokes' captaincy and made his participation in the upcoming second Test unlikely.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has come under heavy criticism following his alleged involvement in a nightclub brawl at a high-end London venue in the early hours of Monday morning. Stokes and his teammate Gus Aktinson headed to a pub on King’s Road in Chelsea to celebrate England’s commanding 115-run victory against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

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What should’ve been a night of celebration quickly spiralled into a controversy that has now jeopardised the Test captain’s tenure. ECB security guard became a victim of the brawl after a member from Saracens rugby club threw a punch, intended for Aktinson, which unfortunately struck the security personnel instead, requiring him stitches for the injuries sustained during the incident.

Though the ECB stated that Stokes and Aktinson were not ‘aggressors’ of the incident, the breach of curfew protocol imposed by the board due to past disciplinary issues has placed the captain in a precarious position.

Also Read: Ben Stokes To Retire from International Cricket? ECB Offers Captaincy ‘Exit Route’ Amid Nightclub Row

What Happened at the Nightclub?

Following the allegations of the brawl between the group of athletes and the nightclub’s patrons, new revelations have come to light, which further complicate the narrative for the England Test captain. Ben Stokes and Gus Aktinson went to White House pub in South West London to celebrate the team’s victory over England in the first Test before going to Rex Rooms, Chelsea’s known nightclub.

According to the Daily Mail, Stokes was having a drink with England’s rugby captain and other rugby internationals, including Ben Earl and Jamie George. Staff at the White House pub stated that England Test captain appeared ‘tipsy’ as he ordered multiple rounds of drinks, which cost up to £25 (approximately INR 3,190).

The night took a turn for the worse when the group headed to Rex Rooms, where the altercation took place in the VIP area over seating. The altercation escalated after Saracens rugby club player Totoa Auvua allegedly attempted to throw a punch at Atkinson. The blow missed its intended target and struck the ECB security guard instead, leading to a wider scuffle.

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With the investigation into the incident underway, the ECB and the Cricket Regulator are currently reviewing the full extent of the breach of conduct. This was not the first time that Ben Stokes was involved in a nightclub brawl. Back in 2017, before becoming England Test captain, Stokes was involved in a high-profile incident outside a Bristol nightclub, which eventually led to him being charged with affray.

Although the all-rounder was not found guilty, as he acted in defence of two men facing homophobic abuse, the incident cast a long shadow over his early career.

Stokes and Atkinson Unlikely to Feature in Second Test at The Oval

Since the investigation into the nightclub brawl is underway, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson are unlikely to feature in the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, as the England Cricket team is expected to announce a new squad for the upcoming match soon.

Vice-captain Harry Brook is widely expected to step in and lead the side, as the team management looks to move past the distraction and focus on the remainder of the series. The nightclub brawl incident has put Ben Stokes’ Test captaincy under intense scrutiny, forcing both player and ECB to re-evaluate his leadership after the breach of curfew protocol.

It was reported that the ECB offered Stokes to step down as Test captain or face removal from the captaincy duties if he is unwilling to accept the full responsibility of the curfew protocol breach. At the same time, the speculations of his international retirement also took centre stage, as Ben Stokes was reportedly contemplating the possibility of retiring from international cricket altogether.

It remains to be seen how this high-profile investigation concludes, but the incident has undeniably cast a pall over England’s Test summer.

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