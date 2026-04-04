SRH captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Australia for a planned back injury scan. He is expected to rejoin the squad on April 17, subject to clearance from Cricket Australia. Ishan Kishan is leading the side in his absence.

Pat Cummins, the Australia captain who is also the designated skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League, has left the IPL 2026 camp and returned to Australia to undergo a final scan on his back injury, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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Cummins' scan is a planned procedure to be carried out under the supervision of Cricket Australia (CA), according to the report. Cummins left India after Sunrisers Hyderabad's most recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Thursday. He is expected to rejoin the squad on April 17, subject to clearance from CA.

Cummins on His Recovery

Cummins, who has been largely inactive since July last year--apart from featuring in a single Ashes Test in Adelaide--earlier said that he has resumed bowling in the nets and is gradually building up his workload as part of a structured rehabilitation plan.

While speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Cummins said, "I'm still recovering from a back injury, but it's good. I'm back bowling in the nets." The fast bowler had acknowledged that he is set to miss the initial phase of the IPL but remained optimistic about making a timely comeback. "The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing," Cummins had said.

SRH's Campaign and Stand-in Captaincy

In place of Cummins, the Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan is the skipper for SRH in the 2026 season.

SRH started their IPL 2026 campaign on a poor note as they faced a six-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their campaign opener but bounced back well in their second game as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens. SRH are now going to face the Lucknow Super Giants in their third game of the IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5. (ANI)