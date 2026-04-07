Cameron Green, the most expensive foreign player in IPL 2026, hasn't really lived up to the hype. After scoring just 24 runs in 3 matches, there's talk that his own team is getting frustrated. We break down just how much each of his runs has cost KKR so far.

IPL 2026 Most Expensive Foreign player Cameron Green Analysis: When we talk about the most expensive foreign player in the IPL 2026 season, Australia's Cameron Green tops the list. Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shelled out a record-breaking ₹25.20 crore for him. This deal made him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, beating his fellow Aussie Mitchell Starc, who was bought for ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 season. However, despite the massive price tag, KKR hasn't seen much of a return on their investment yet.

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Just 24 runs for Cameron Green in 3 IPL 2026 matches

If we look at his performance this season, Cameron Green has only managed to score 24 runs in three matches.

First match: 18 runs against Mumbai Indians

Second match: 2 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Third match: 4 runs against Punjab Kings (match was called off due to rain)

So far, his performance in the opening games has been pretty ordinary.

How much has each of Green's runs cost Shah Rukh Khan?

In the three matches he's played, Cameron Green has scored a total of 24 runs. KKR bought him for ₹25.20 crore. If you do the math, each run from his bat is costing the team about ₹1.05 crore. Of course, there's still a long way to go in the tournament, and everyone is hoping he'll step up his game in the upcoming matches.

Cameron Green's Profile and Playing Style

Cameron Green was born on June 3, 1999. The 26-year-old is an all-rounder and is considered one of the best in the world.

Batting: Right-handed

Bowling: Right-arm fast-medium

Which teams has Cameron Green played for?

Apart from playing international cricket, Cameron Green has been a part of several major teams, including:

Australia national team

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Western Australia

Cricket Australia XI

Perth Scorchers

International Cricket Career Stats

T20 International Career

Cameron Green has played 28 T20 International matches so far.

Total runs: 638

Strike rate: 151.90

Highest score: 62

Half-centuries: 6

One-Day International Career

In the ODI format, he has played 31 matches.

Total runs: 782

Highest score: 118*

Centuries: 1

Half-centuries: 2