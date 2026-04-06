KKR's record ₹25.2 crore signing, Cameron Green, has had a dismal start to IPL 2026, scoring just 24 runs in three matches. With Cricket Australia restricting his bowling, his lack of impact has led to widespread fan criticism, labeling the expensive acquisition a major flop.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green has yet again failed to deliver in the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, April 6.

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Walking to bat at No.3 after opener Finn Allen’s dismissal, Cameron Green was hoping to regain his form amid the criticism, only to be dismissed cheaply for just 4 off 2 balls by Xavier Bartlett, leaving the Kolkata Knight Riders in a reeling position of 25/2 in 3.4 overs before the match was halted due to torrential rain at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

This was the Australian all-rounder’s third successive failure with the bat in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as KKR struggled to recover after early wickets. The rain interruption added to the pressure, leaving the innings incomplete and the team in a precarious position at the Eden Gardens.

Also Read: IPL: KKR's Cameron Green set to return to bowling soon, says Southee

25 Crore, But No Impact for Yet

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged INR 25.2 crore for the acquisition of the Australian all-rounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, making him the most expensive overseas player in the history of the league. The addition was seen as a major boost for KKR, who were looking for Andre Russell’s replacement following his retirement from the IPL last year.

However, things haven’t gone as planned. Cameron Green was already under fire as he wasn’t allowed to bowl by Cricket Australia, as the all-rounder was managing his back injury. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane bluntly pointed to the national board when questioned about his limited role, saying the explanation was best left to Cricket Australia.

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Ahead of the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, Green began bowling in the nets, but there has been no confirmation from the KKR management on the timeline of the all-rounder’s return to competitive bowling. Despite not bowling, the 26-year-old’s batting continues to remain underwhelming.

In the first three matches, Cameron Green registered the scores of 18, 2, and 4 against the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings, respectively, aggregating 24 runs at an average of 8.0, raising a serious question over the Australian all-rounder’s acquisition of a whopping INR 25.2 crore.

KKR Acquired Green for 25 Crore, But for What?

Cameron Green’s failure with the bat in the first three matches, alongside his absence from bowling, has put Kolkata Knight Riders under mounting scrutiny, as the fans and cricket analysts question the rationale behind investing a record INR 25.2 crore on the Australian all-rounder.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts unleashed a wave of criticism over Cameron Green’s dismal start to IPL 2026. The users called it ‘the biggest scam in IPL history’, pointing to the all-rounder’s poor start to the season despite being bought for INR 25.2 crore.

Many slammed the KKR management for over-investing, highlighting that Green had neither bowled nor contributed significantly with the bat, with some even mocking him as a “joke of a cricketer” and questioning whether he truly deserved the record price tag. While others urged KKR to rethink their strategy, with Tim Seifert was waiting for his chance.

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Cameron Green has limited his bowling since returning from a serious back injury and has often been used by Australia across all formats, preventing him from taking on a full bowling workload in the IPL.

In the Ashes 2025-26, when Australia successfully defended the urn, the 26-year-old bowled only 61.5 overs across nine innings, indicating a reduced workload. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Green bowled only 3.1 overs in five matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR All-Rounder Cameron Green Resumes Bowling in Nets Ahead of SRH Clash (WATCH)