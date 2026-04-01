Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation, smashed a stunning 78 off 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2026. His 15-ball fifty and fearless hitting left bowlers stunned, sparked massive social media reactions, and cemented his status as a rising superstar of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again lived up to the hype and expectations as he unleashed his absolute carnage on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers in the IPL 2026 clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

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Sooryavanshi has been a threat to opposition bowlers due to his fearless strokeplay and sheer audacity to take on even the best bowling attacks without hesitation, putting the opposition under pressure and shifting the momentum of the game in RR’s favour. In the last match against the Mumbai Indians, the 15-year-old smashed two sixes off India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, facing him with confidence and maturity beyond his age.

The young batter, who has recently become eligible for India’s senior debut, continues to showcase his remarkable consistency in the ongoing IPL season, and his 78-run fiery knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was another statement performance that underlined his growing reputation as one of the most dangerous young batters in the league.

Also Read: ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’: RR Teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Mature Batting Leaves Dhruve Jurel in Awe (WATCH)

Sooryavanshi Shows No Mercy to RCB Bowlers

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might still be at the nascent stage of his career, but he showed no signs of slowing down as he tore into the RCB bowlers with fearless intent. Chasing a 202-run target, Sooryavanshi aggressively began his innings, smashing 4 fours and a six in the first two overs he batted, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abhinandan Singh being taken apart as he raced to a quick start, putting RCB immediately on the back foot.

In the fourth over, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was taken down brutally by the young batter as he smashed him for 19 runs, including three fours on the trot and a six, leaving the experienced bowler helpless as Sooryavanshi continued his fearless assault on the RCB attack.

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In the fifth over, Sooryavanshi once faced Bhuvneshwar and smashed him for two consecutive sixes and a four, completing his fifty in just 15 balls. The 15-year-old equalled his own record of the joint-third fastest fifty in IPL history. By the end of the fifth over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 8 fours and 4 towering sixes, racing to 57 runs off just 18 balls as he brought up a blistering fifty and left the RCB bowlers completely shell-shocked.

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Even after completing his half-century, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his assault on RCB bowlers as he smashed Krunal Pandya for a six in the seventh over before taking on Tim David for two back-to-back maximums, further accelerating the scoring rate and keeping Rajasthan Royals firmly in control of the chase.

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was looking to carry on his blistering innings, Krunal Pandya finally managed to get rid of him after he was caught by Virat Kohli, giving RCB a much-needed breakthrough and bringing an end to his destructive knock of 78 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 300, which had already inflicted significant damage.

Sooryavanshi’s Yet Another Blitz Set Social Media on Fire

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering performance, which consisted of 8 fours and 7 fours in just 26 balls, has sparked yet another frenzy on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts stunned by his brutal hitting, especially against experienced pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a generational and once-in-a-generation talent, marvelling at his fearless approach against world-class pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah, while praising his game awareness and shot selection.

Others called for his fast-tracked inclusion in India’s T20I setup, especially for the series against Ireland, terming him a future superstar of Indian cricket.

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With his blistering 78-run knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is now the leading run-getter of the IPL 2026 with 200 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 50.00 and an impressive strike rate of 266.66 in four matches.

Also Read: "Numbers Don’t Favor" – Aakash Chopra Warns Virat Kohli Of Jofra Archer Threat In RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash