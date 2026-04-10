Aakash Chopra previewed RR vs RCB, warning that Virat Kohli’s battle against Jofra Archer could be decisive while spotlighting Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive form. He also noted RCB’s batting strength, admitted their bowling remains under pressure.

The upcoming IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has drawn sharp analysis from former cricketer Aakash Chopra, who pointed out key battles that could shape the contest.

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Chopra observed that Virat Kohli does not have strong numbers against Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, both of whom will test him with the new ball. He added that Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal are other RCB batters to watch, with Padikkal in outstanding form against Rajasthan.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Spotlight

Chopra also turned his attention to Rajasthan’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has already dismantled attacks featuring Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult. He questioned whether the young opener could now dominate Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy in this high-profile encounter.

Vaibhav has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 248.97 in three innings, while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the Orange Cap race with 170 runs at a strike rate of 163.46.

On RCB’s side, Padikkal has amassed 111 runs at a strike rate of 201.81, Kohli has 97 runs at 173.21, and Salt has 54 runs at 145.94. Chopra noted that RCB’s batting depth makes them the most explosive team in the league.

However, he cautioned that their bowling remains vulnerable. “RCB are the most explosive team in this league. Everyone keeps hitting from No. 1 to No. 8 or No. 9. It can be very difficult to stop that team, but if they have a weakness, bowling has often looked slightly under pressure,” Chopra said.

With Kohli’s battle against Archer, Padikkal’s form, and Vaibhav’s aggressive stroke play, the RR vs RCB clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures of IPL 2026.