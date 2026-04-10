Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel expressed his admiration for 15-year-old teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's mature and fearless batting ahead of their IPL 2026 clash. Jurel highlighted Sooryavanshi's composure and effortless six-hitting ability, noting that the young batter creates scenarios in his mind and isn't just a blind slogger.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel expressed his admiration for teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maturity beyond his age ahead of the team’s IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sooryavanshi has continued to make waves with his fearless strokeplay and remarkable composure under pressure. Since his breakthrough debut IPL season last year, the 15-year-old has been showing consistency and growing confidence, earning praise and adulation from cricket experts, who have hailed him as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

With a fifty and two 30+ scores in three matches of the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has carried his strong form forward this season, consistently delivering impactful starts at the top and strengthening his reputation as a composed yet fearless young batter for the Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shane Bond praises RR's confident bowling unit's great start

‘Whenever I See Him, I Feel Like Wow’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting maturity and fearless approach have left RR wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel in complete awe.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the RCB’s clash, Jurel stated that whenever he sees Sooryavanshi bat, he is left stunned by the ease with which he clears the boundary rope, adding that even in net sessions, his maturity and composure stand out far beyond his age

“Whenever I see him, I feel like, wow. I can’t believe it with my eyes that a 14-15-year-old boy is hitting sixes with such ease. And whenever he does net sessions, you can see his maturity,” Jurel said.

Scroll to load tweet…

In three matches so far, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has amassed 122 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 248.97 in three matches. The young batter holds the record for the joint-third fastest fifty in the history of IPL, achieving the milestone in just 15 balls, showcasing his explosive hitting ability at the top of the order.

‘He Is Not Swinging Blindly On Every Ball’

Further speaking on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting maturity, Dhruv Jurel stated that the young batter is not a blind slogger, rather creates scenarios in his mind before facing every, adding that the Rajasthan Royals are happy to have him in the squad.

“He is not swinging blindly on every ball. He creates scenarios in his mind to know which fielder is which. He plays like that,” the RR wicketkeeper added.

“It feels good to see such maturity in a 14-15-year-old boy. We are blessed as a team that he belongs to our team,” he concluded.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the breakout star in the last IPL season, emerging as one of the Rajasthan Royals’ top batters, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55 in seven innings.

In his IPL career so far, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 374 runs, including a fifty and 3 fifties, at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 218.71 in just 10 innings, highlighting his rapid rise as one of the most explosive young batters in the tournament.

Also Read: 87% of Runs in Boundaries: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Brutal Approach Lights Up IPL 2026