India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Possible Playing XI, Match Time, Live Streaming Details
The inaugural bilateral ODI series between India and Afghanistan will begin in Dharamshala. In the absence of senior players, India will give opportunities to young players to prepare the team for the 2027 World Cup.
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Image Credit : Facebook/Indian Cricket Team
India to Test Bench Strength Against Afghanistan in ODI Series
With senior players rested, a young Indian squad led by Shubman Gill will face Afghanistan, aiming to build a team for the 2027 World Cup.
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Image Credit : Facebook/Indian Cricket Team
Rohit Sharma Returns to Open with Captain Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma is fit and will open the batting for India alongside captain Shubman Gill in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamshala.
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Image Credit : Facebook/Indian Cricket Team
Ishan Kishan Likely to Bat at Number 3 in Virat Kohli's Absence
In the absence of Virat Kohli, dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is expected to take the crucial number 3 spot in the batting order.
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Image Credit : Facebook/Indian Cricket Team
India Focuses on Fast Bowling Options for Future World Cups
With an eye on the 2027 World Cup, India is looking to test new fast bowlers like Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar in this series.
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Image Credit : Facebook/Indian Cricket Team
In-form Afghanistan Poses a Threat to the Indian Team
Despite not playing a 50-over match recently, Afghanistan comes into the series with four consecutive ODI wins and has the potential to upset India.
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