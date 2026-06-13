BCCI President Mithun Manhas wished the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the T20 World Cup 2026. He expressed confidence in the team ahead of their first match against Pakistan and praised their dedication, which has inspired millions across the country.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas on Saturday extended his wishes to the Indian Women's Cricket Team ahead of their upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The Women in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14.

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BCCI Chief's Message to Team India

Taking to X, Manhas addressed the team, expressing confidence in their abilities and encouraging them to continue playing with pride, unity and determination. ""From the President's Desk, dear Members of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, as you continue to represent our nation with pride, passion, and determination, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to each one of you," Manhas wrote.

The BCCI President further lauded the team's consistent efforts and impact on inspiring young athletes across the country. "Your dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence have inspired millions across the country and have significantly contributed to the growth of women's cricket in India," he added.

Manhas has also urged the players to trust their abilities and support one another as they take on the global stage. "Every match presents an opportunity to showcase your talent, teamwork, and fighting spirit. Have faith in your abilities, support one another, and continue to play the game with confidence and pride," he wrote.

The BCCI President concluded by expressing solidarity from the entire cricketing ecosystem, wishing the team success in the tournament. "The entire cricketing fraternity and the nation stands firmly behind you. May your hard work be rewarded with success, and may you continue to make India proud through your performances on and off the field. Wishing you the very best!! #ICC Women's T-20 world Cup. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," he added.

India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav. (ANI)