Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making headlines with his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay in the IPL 2026. Carrying on the momentum from his debut IPL season last year, the young batter has continued to dominate the opposition with intent and fearless batting.

With a fifty and two 30+ scores in three matches of the ongoing IPL season, Sooryavanshi has once again emerged as one of the most destructive and promising young talents in the league, feared by bowlers for his ability to change games in a matter of overs. His fearless approach has often made the bowlers rethink their strategies from the very first ball.

Vaibhav Sooyavanshi’s aggressive strokeplay and attacking approach have made him one of the fearless batters in the IPL, capable of turning the course of a match in minutes and setting new benchmarks for young talent in the league.