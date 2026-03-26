Former CSK captain MS Dhoni was spotted mentoring young wicketkeepers at a practice session in Chepauk ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Despite confirming his return, speculation about his future continues due to a recurring knee issue, raising questions about his role in the team.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and stalwart MS Dhoni was spotted giving a wicketkeeping masterclass to young players during the team’s practice session at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 25.

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Dhoni will return to competitive cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Despite the rumours of his retirement after the last IPL season, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been confirmed to feature in the upcoming edition of the league. MS Dhoni will play his 17th IPL season for Chennai Super Kings and the 19th season overall in his IPL career.

Though MS Dhoni retired from his illustrious international career in August 2020, the former India captain has continued to play a key role in the IPL, guiding and mentoring the young players in the CSK squad. Though the veteran cricketer is no longer captain of the team, his experience, guidance, and sharp cricketing instincts remain invaluable to CSK’s squad.

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Dhoni’s Wicketkeeping Masterclass Goes Viral

As Chennai Super Kings prepare for their quest for the sixth IPL triumph, former captain MS Dhoni was seen giving young CSK players expert wicketkeeping tips during practice sessions at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In a video posted by CSK on its Instagram handle, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was seen mentoring and offering tips on stance, footwork, and anticipation to younger keepers, especially Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma.

Dhoni was also helping two young wicketkeepers with catching techniques, quick reflex drills, and proper glove positioning, providing hands-on guidance to sharpen their skills, ensuring that they are better prepared for the match situations and can execute under pressure like seasoned professionals.

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters in the history of cricket. In the IPL, Dhoni has inflicted 201 dismissals, including 154 stumpings and 47 catches, the most by any wicketkeeper in the history of the league, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s finest glovesmen and a tactical genius behind the stumps.

In fact, Dhoni remains the only wicketkeeper-batter to score over 5000 runs and register more than 200 dismissals in the IPL, a feat unmatched in the league’s history.

Will Dhoni Retire after IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is set to play his 19th IPL season and 17th season with Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter retired from his international career in 2020, but has continued to play for CSK in the cash-rich franchise T20 league.

Chennai Super Kings’ legacy and popularity have often been synonymous with Dhoni’s leadership and persona. However, speculations were rife that the legendary cricketer may retire from his illustrious IPL career, eventually drawing the curtains down on his storied journey in cricket. MS Dhoni has not indicated any plans of retiring from his IPL career, though he has fuelled retirement talk. He quashed speculation at the CSK Roar’26 fan event, humorously saying, “I’ll try”.

In the last IPL season, Dhoni struggled with knee issues, as confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, and kept the wickets with a knee cap. Due to a knee injury, the 44-year-old himself was prevented from batting up the order and instead, batted lower down the order, focusing on finishing duties.

Dhoni’s recurring knee issue has become a topic of debate ahead of the IPL 2026, after a video went viral on social media, wherein he appeared to be limping while making his way back to the dressing room.

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There is uncertainty whether MS Dhoni will play all the matches or be substituted with the ‘Impact Player’ option, given Sanju Samson’s arrival as a possible alternate keeper in the upcoming IPL season.

It remains to be seen how CSK manages Dhoni’s workload and whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will feature in every game or be strategically rotated to preserve his fitness for crucial matches.

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