At the CSK ROAR’26 event, MS Dhoni once again addressed retirement talk with a calm, non-committal response. Reacting to a fan’s request to play till 60, he said, “I can try,” keeping hopes alive while admitting physical challenges, as speculation grows over whether IPL 2026 could be his final season.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain and stalwart, MS Dhoni, was at the centre of attention once again when he once again addressed the ever-present question of his retirement during the franchise’s ROAR’26 event at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 22.

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Chennai Super Kings organised a grand fan engagement event, where former players, including Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Muthiah Muralitharan, Parthiv Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Mike Hussey, and Ambati Rayudu, were present alongside the current squad, adding to the celebratory atmosphere at the Chepauk Stadium. Thereafter, the entire squad was unveiled in front of the enthusiastic crowd.

During the unveiling of the CSK squad, MS Dhoni’s presence left the crowd extremely enthusiastic and cheering at the top of their voices, as the chants echoed throughout the Chepauk Stadium, creating an electrifying atmosphere that reflected his bond with the fans.

Also Read: CSK's 'ROAR 2026' event sees 'Thala' AR Rahman meet 'Thala' MS Dhoni

Dhoni’s Retirement Hint

As the Chepauk Stadium celebrated the assembly of the former CSK players, with Matthew Hayden and Suresh Raina being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the unveiling of the 2026 squad, MS Dhoni once again found himself at the centre of the inevitable question during an interaction with the fans.

The popular Tamil actor, Sivakarthikeyan, represented the voice of the countless CSK fans who have long held on to hope regarding Dhoni’s future, expressing their desire to see the legendary wicketkeeper-batter play as long as possible. Sivakarthikeyan cheekily requested Dhoni, “You can play till 60 also, sir,” sending the fans into a frenzy.

However, the CSK stalwart, as usual, responded with calm honesty, saying, “It’s very difficult’. When the Tamil actor pointed to his fitness, Dhoni added, ‘It’s on the way, not way up. I can try,” striking a balance between realism and hope.

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MS Dhoni’s retirement talks have been a recurring theme in recent IPL seasons, with fans awaiting clarity from the five-time IPL-winning captain while holding on to every hint he drops about his future. After CSK’s last match against the Gujarat Titans in the last season, Dhoni kept the guessing, stating that he still had ‘four to five months’ to decide on his future and would take his time before taking a final call.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter eventually returned for the upcoming IPL season, once again donning the CSK colours while still keeping his long-term future open-ended..

Will MS Dhoni Play Beyond ,IPL 2026,?

MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL, as he prepares to play his 19th successive season and 17th with Chennai Super Kings, has been a subject of constant speculation, with fans and experts closely watching for any indication of when the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will call time on his illustrious career. After retiring from international cricket in August 2020,

Dhoni continues to play for CSK in the IPL, prolonging his cricket career and remaining a central figure in the franchise’s identity and success. Following the conclusion of CSK’s campaign in the last IPL season, it was speculated that the five-time IPL-winning captain might have played his last game for the franchise, but MS Dhoni once again kept the suspense alive by leaving his future open-ended.

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Though MS Dhoni has returned to play in the IPL 2026, his long-term approach remains uncertain. The 44-year-old has been facing recurring knee issues over the last couple of years, which have limited his role with the bat, although he has continued to keep wickets with support. Apparently, Dhoni wanted to finish off his illustrious IPL career with a record-breaking IPL triumph after the side failed to qualify for the playoffs for two successive seasons.

There is a likelihood that MS Dhoni could take a final call on his IPL future after the conclusion of the upcoming 2026 season, depending on his fitness and how the campaign unfolds for Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's maiden IPL win, calls wait 'toughest'