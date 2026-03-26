Punjab Kings will rely on Shashank Singh’s explosive batting after his standout 2025 season. With strong middle‑order performances and retained faith from the franchise, he looks set to anchor their IPL 2026 campaign.

Punjab Kings are preparing for IPL 2026 with hopes of finally clinching their maiden title, and much of that expectation rests on Shashank Singh. The middle‑order batter was one of their standout performers last season, nearly guiding the team to victory in the final.

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In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Shashank showcased his hitting skills ahead of the new season. He played a flick shot, a helicopter stroke, and dispatched a full toss with ease, looking confident and composed across the ground.

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During IPL 2025, Shashank scored 350 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 153.50. His highest score of 61* off 30 balls came in the final, where he fell just six runs short of taking Punjab Kings to their first championship.

Consistency in the middle order

The franchise’s faith in Shashank was evident when he and Prabhsimran Singh were the only two players retained before last season. He justified that trust by delivering back‑to‑back campaigns with more than 350 runs each. In total, Shashank has amassed 773 runs in 33 innings at an average of 40.68 and a strike rate of 157.75, including five half‑centuries.

Despite his IPL success, Shashank endured a lean Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, managing only 101 runs in seven innings for Chhattisgarh. However, Punjab Kings will hope his franchise form continues as they aim to build on last year’s near‑miss.

Upcoming fixtures

Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31 against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. They then face Chennai Super Kings on April 3 at Chepauk, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 at Eden Gardens, and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 back in Mullanpur.