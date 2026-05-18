RR batting coach Vikram Rathour blamed Mitchell Starc's three-wicket over for their loss to DC, saying they fell 20 runs short. Half-centuries from Porel and KL Rahul helped DC chase the total and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Following his side's loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Vikram Rathour admitted that Mitchell Starc's three-wicket over turned the game in favour of the hosts.

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Continuing their downward slide in the tournament, the Royals suffered their fourth defeat in their previous six matches, with a four-wicket haul from Starc sending RR on the back foot and leaving them seven runs short of the 200-run mark, which looked easy at one point. Half-centuries from Abhisek Porel and KL Rahul and a solid finish by skipper Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma helped DC sail to an easy five-wicket win to keep their playoff chances alive.

'That over of Starc changed the game'

RR were cruising at 162/2 with Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag in the 15th over, but the Australian removed skipper Riyan, an in-form Donovan Ferreira and Ravi Singh to change the complexion of the game, with RR managing to score just 193/8 in 20 overs when 220-230 looked possible. Speaking during the post-match presser, Vikram said, "We were 20 runs short. We were 160/2 and should have got to 220-230. Losing three wickets in one over does not help. We could have been smarter with our choices in that over. We can make mistakes every game, and the idea is to learn from them and I hope, they will take different options in the next game. That over (of Starc) changed the game for us."

Jadeja's injury update

In the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Vikram said that the veteran faces a niggle in his knee. "It would be good if he were given a break for one more match," he added.

On captain's decisions

On skipper Riyan Parag's decision to give the 18th over to Ferreira, with DC needing 35 runs in three, Vikram said that it was the captain's decision. However, Riyan's tactic backfired as Miller-Axar looted 16 runs off him. "It is the captain who makes decisions. He is backing his gut feel. Our option was to bring six bowlers. But when we lost wickets quickly, we picked Dasun Shanaka as an impact sub. Otherwise, we could have picked up a bowler as an Impact Player. There are some plans discussed with the analyst and coach, but out there on the pitch, it is the captain who takes the ball," he said.

The batting coach also said that Riyan did not bowl himself because of a hamstring niggle.

'Sooryavanshi is a special player'

On their star opener, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's perceived weakness against slower, change-of-pace balls, Vikram simply said that "nobody is perfect in this world". "Everyone will have some weakness. I do not think Vaibhav has a weakness against slower balls. On such a wicket where the ball is gripping, a change of pace is good against any batter, not just Vaibhav," he added.

Vikram termed Vaibhav as a special player, saying, "Enough has been said about his ability, and he provided us with a great start. I hope he converts one of these innings and goes deep. It is not too far with the way he is batting."

So far, Sooryavanshi has made 486 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 234.78, with a century and two fifties. He is RR's top run-getter.

DC vs RR Match Summary

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. After the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46 in 21 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel put on a 70-run stand. Later, Jurel also provided support to skipper Riyan Parag, who registered his second fifty this season with 51 in 26 balls, with three fours and five sixes. But from 162/2, RR collapsed to 193/8 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Starc (4/39), Lungi Ngidi (2/24) and Madhav Tiwari (2/27) tightening the screws.

During the chase, Abhisek (51 in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six) and KL Rahul (56 in 42 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on a 105-run stand, after which they sank to 153/4. Knocks from skipper Axar Patel (34* in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Ashutosh Sharma (18*) finished off the chase with five wickets and four balls in hand.

DC is in seventh place, with six wins and seven losses, giving them 12 points. RR is placed fifth, with six wins and six losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)