Ishan Kishan has been appointed the interim captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad for the initial matches of IPL 2026, stepping in for the injured Pat Cummins. The decision is backed by his impressive domestic T20 captaincy record with Jharkhand and his tendency to perform better with the bat when leading a team.

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Pat Cummins, who will miss the first few matches of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

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The announcement was made after Cummins was ruled out of the opening matches of the IPL 2026 due to recovery from a back injury, prompting SRH to hand over captaincy duties to Ishan, with Abhishek Sharma acting as a deputy. Ishan Kishan will play his second consecutive IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was retained for INR 11.25 crore ahead of the IPL mini-auction in December last year.

The SRH’s franchise decision to appoint Ishan Kishan as the interim captain came after his sensational performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he aggregated 317 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.92 in nine matches. He played a pivotal role in the Men in Blue’s title defence success.

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Ishan Kishan’s T20 Captaincy Credentials

Ishan Kishan will play his second season for Sunrisers Hyderabad after his impressive debut in IPL 2025, amassing 354 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 152.58 in 14 matches. However, the appointment of the flamboyant left-handed opener as a captain raised eyebrows, given his lack of IPL captaincy experience.

Having previously played for the Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians, Ishan had no prior IPL leadership experience. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old brings captaincy credentials, having led India at the U19 World Cup in 2016 and Jharkhand in domestic cricket.

Since 2019, Ishan Kishan’s captaincy credentials in T20 cricket have been quite impressive, winning 24 matches out of 29 outings. His major success as a captain came when he led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph with 10 wins in 11 matches. Jharkhand’s only in their title-winning campaign in the Super League Group A match against Andhra Pradesh.

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Jharkhand’s dominance, winning all seven matches in the group stage and winning two out of three games in the Super League stage before defeating Haryana in the final, came under the strategic leadership of Ishan Kishan, showcasing his ability to marshal a team and perform under pressure, qualities that make him a promising choice to lead SRH in IPL 2026.

Guiding the team to their maiden domestic triumph since their first Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2011, Kishan showed the leadership and composure needed for IPL captaincy.

How Did Perform as a Batter with Captaincy Responsibilities?

When it comes to taking up captaincy responsibilities, Ishan Kishan has thrived with the added responsibility. In 29 matches as a captain, the southpaw has aggregated 1078 runs, including 4 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 43.12. Ishan Kishan’s batting has flourished under his captaincy, with his aggressive style and ability to anchor innings.

This was evident from his performance in Jharkhand’s title-winning campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he amassed 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches. He scored a century in the final, guiding Jharkhand to a commanding 69-run victory over Haryana.

In the other T20 matches outside Jharkhand’s title-winning campaign, Ishan Kishan scored 561 runs, showing his consistency as a captain and batter. The southpaw’s ability to balance his responsibility as a batter and captain has been key to his team’s success, proving that leadership brings out the best in his game. Ishan Kishan's leadership experience over the past six years in T20 cricket makes him a promising choice to lead SRH in IPL 2026.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s ability to inspire teammates while delivering consistent performances with the bat highlights why Sunrisers Hyderabad’s interim captaincy call could pay off. In his IPL career. Ishan Kishan has amassed 2998 runs, including a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 137.64 in 119 matches.

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Why Captaining SRH is a Big Opportunity for Ishan Kishan?

Ishan Kishan has already demonstrated his T20 captaincy credentials in domestic cricket, but leading a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) offers him a bigger stage to prove his leadership, handle high-pressure situations, and enhance his reputation as a top-tier all-rounder.

Since Pat Cummins ruled out of the first matches of IPL 2026, Ishan has stepped into a role that could define his leadership credentials on the biggest T20 stage. Having experience of playing in the IPL, the southpaw now has the opportunity to prove his tactical acumen and lead SRH to early-season success.

With the Sunrisers Hyderabad possibly planning for a long-term future beyond Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan now has a chance to cement himself as a future leader, showcase his strategic acumen, and leave a lasting mark on the franchise. Once Cummins returns and rejoins SRH, Ishan is likely to be his deputy, but this stint lets him showcase leadership and stake a claim as a future SRH captain.

Though Abhishek Sharma will be in the race for SRH captaincy, Ishan Kishan's short stint gives him a platform to prove his leadership and make a strong case for the franchise's long-term leader.