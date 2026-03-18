Gujarat Titans have commenced their IPL 2026 preparations in Ahmedabad. Newly-appointed batting coach Matthew Hayden is guiding the team, with players like Sai Sudharshan and Shahrukh Khan participating. Shubman Gill-led GT plays its opener on March 31.

Gujarat Titans (GT) commenced their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday, with the newly-appointed batting coach Matthew Hayden guiding the team during the training session. Gujarat Titans players Sai Sudharshan, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan, among others, participated in the team's training session on March 18.

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Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule: First Phase

With the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026 season announced, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to play their campaign opener against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31.

Then, the Gujarat Titans are scheduled to play their first home game of the season on April 4 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the Rajasthan match, GT will head to Delhi to face off against the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. Then, the Gujarat-based franchise is slated to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Recap: IPL 2025 Performance

Gujarat Titans reached the IPL 2025 playoffs but faced a defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator clash. One of the overarching reasons for the Titans' journey to the playoffs was their top-order batters' sublime form. Sai Sudharsan (759 runs), Shubman Gill (650 runs) and Jos Buttler (538 runs) shone and made sure they helped Gujarat reach the playoffs.

A Consistent Force in IPL

Notably, since making their debut in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign.

IPL 2026 Season Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026. The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 Squad

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, Luke Wood.