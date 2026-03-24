Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host IPL matches again after last year’s fatal stampede forced its closure. Following ₹7 crore safety upgrades by RCB, the venue has been cleared for IPL 2026, with tributes planned for the 11 victims, including a memorial plaque and reserved seats.

Bengaluru’s iconic stadium and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, is all set to return to cricketing action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The venue didn’t host any competitive matches following a tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 11 innocent people and injured 50 others.

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The unfortunate tragedy struck when thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium on June 4 last year to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL triumph. The overwhelming crowd led to a deadly stampede, sparking outrage and prompting urgent interventions of the Karnataka Government and the High Court.

After the John Michael Cunha Commission submitted the report, which cited safety concerns, the Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn’t hosted any competitive matches as it was declared ‘unsuitable and unsafe’ to host larger events. Ahead of the IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Karnataka State Cricket Association received a green signal from the Karnataka government and its expert committee after safety upgrades were reviewed and approved.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB and KSCA to Unveil Memorial Plaque, Reserve 11 Seats for Bengaluru Stampede Victims

RCB Invests INR 7 Crore on Stadium Safety

The stampede tragedy outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium sparked concerns over the safety and crowd management protocols at the venue. Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced the heat of the moment, with fans, media, and authorities demanding stricter safety measures.

Having already lost 11 lives in a stampede tragedy, RCB decided to undertake a comprehensive safety overhaul at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speaking at the press conference, the franchise CEO, Rajesh Menon, stated that INR 7 crore has been invested in AI-powered CCTV cameras, centralized command centre, baggage scanners, and revamped entry-exit systems.

“We have invested approximately Rs 7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centres," Menon said.

“This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control," he added.

Earlier, M Chinnaswamy Stadium lacked proper crowd management systems, entry-exit areas, comprehensive evacuation plans, and adequate parking and drop-off facilities to accommodate large volumes of attendees, which were mentioned in the report submitted by the John Michael Cunha Commission.

The venue was initially scheduled to host five Women’s World Cup 2025 matches but was relocated to Navi Mumbai’s DY Sports Academy Stadium. Even the Maharaja T20 Trophy, the Karnataka T20 domestic tournament, and the Indian domestic matches were moved to alternate venues, as the Chinnaswamy Stadium was deemed unfit to host competitive fixtures until the safety upgrades were fully implemented.

‘It Has Been a Long Journey Since June 4’

Further speaking on the safety measures, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon emphasised the extensive efforts taken since the stampede tragedy.

“It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing,” Menon said.

“We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place," he added.

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will unveil a memorial plaque to honour the victims who lost their lives in the stampede, ensuring their memory is preserved.

Additionally, 11 empty seats will be reserved at the iconic venue during the RCB matches as a solemn tribute to the lives lost, serving as a constant reminder of the tragedy and the importance of fan safety. On the match day, RCB will lead the tributes for the victims and their names will be displayed inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by a minute’s silence.

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New Agreements Ahead of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have updated their agreements. Now, KSCA will work alongside RCB to organise matches and enforce safety procedures, instead of just providing the stadium.

Entry and exit points have been redesigned. All gates will open four hours before a match. Ticket holders can use the metro on match days, and parking can be booked in advance.

The defending champions, RCB, will begin their IPL 2026 home games against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and will host five matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. The other two matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.