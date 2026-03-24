A US-based consortium led by entrepreneur Kal Somani has acquired Rajasthan Royals for $1.63 billion, backed by Rob Walton and the Hamp family, marking a major shift in IPL franchise ownership.

A consortium headed by US entrepreneur Kal Somani has successfully acquired full ownership of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in a landmark $1.63 billion (£1.2 billion) deal. The takeover, backed by American businessman Rob Walton of the Walmart family and the Hamp family, signals a significant shift in the Indian Premier League’s ownership landscape.

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Somani, known for his ventures in ed-tech, data privacy, AI governance and sports technology, is the founder of global firms including IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI and Academian. His leadership in these enterprises has established him as a prominent figure in the American tech ecosystem. The Royals’ previous owners had been negotiating a complete sale for the past six months, culminating in this high-profile transaction.

The consortium’s backing is notable, with Rob Walton bringing the weight of the Walmart legacy and Sheila Ford Hamp representing the Ford family, which holds a major stake in Ford Motor Company. The Hamp family also owns majority stakes in the NFL’s Detroit Lions, adding further sporting credibility to the group.

Somani’s journey from tech to sports ownership

Somani’s association with sports began through investments in sports technology but quickly expanded into team ownership. He co-owns the Motor City Golf Club and was an early investor in TMRW Sports, the venture founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, as well as the TGL Golf League. His growing footprint in sports aligns with his vision of combining technology and athletic enterprise.

In 2021, Somani had already expressed optimism about the IPL’s potential when he invested in Rajasthan Royals. “We see huge potential with this investment, and we are excited for the future of the IPL,” he had remarked at the time. That early confidence has now translated into full ownership, positioning him at the forefront of one of cricket’s most lucrative franchises.

The Rajasthan Royals, one of the original IPL teams, have long been seen as innovators in talent scouting and player development. Their sale to Somani’s consortium underscores the increasing global interest in IPL franchises, with valuations soaring in recent years. The $1.63 billion bid reflects both the commercial strength of the league and the Royals’ enduring appeal.

For Somani, the acquisition represents more than just a business move. His ventures in AI governance and data privacy suggest he may bring a unique technological perspective to franchise management. With the backing of Walton and Hamp, the Royals could see a blend of American sporting expertise and cutting-edge tech innovation shaping their future.

The deal also highlights the IPL’s growing international footprint. With ownership now tied to prominent American business families, the league’s appeal beyond India continues to expand. This could open doors for cross-sport collaborations, new sponsorship opportunities, and innovative fan engagement strategies.