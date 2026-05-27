The BCCI faced heavy criticism after a drone show during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 displayed a distorted Indian map, with several states shown inside Nepal's borders. This major blunder overshadowed the match, where RCB defeated GT, and sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens demanding accountability from the organizers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under heavy criticism after the laser show displayed a distorted Indian map during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26.

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The RCB directly secured their berth for the title clash following a dominant 92-run win over GT. After posting a solid total of 254/5, thanks to Rajat Patidar’s captain’s knock of 93 off 33 balls, the RCB bundled out the GT for 162 in 19.3 overs, despite Rahul Tewatia’s valiant knock of 68 off 43 balls.

Jacob Duffy led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/39 at an economy rate of 9.8 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/28), Rasikh Salam Dar (2/24), and Krunal Pandya (2/16) chipped in with crucial wickets to dismantle the Gujarat Titans' middle and lower order, ensuring the defending champions remained firmly in the driver's seat throughout the chase.

Also Read: "Strategies For Every Shot" – SRH Captain Pat Cummins Reveals Plans To Tame RR’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Indian Map with Glitched Borders Goes Viral

Though RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 and advanced to the IPL 2026 final, the post-match conversation was completely hijacked by the glaring technical glitch in the sky. Following the conclusion of the RCB’s batting, there was a mid-innings break, where the spectators and fans were treated to a 25-minute sound, laser, and light show.

What was supposed to be a high-tech celebration, however, quickly turned into a massive controversy when laser projections displayed a severely distorted Indian cap. Several X users pointed out that the large setup of the IPL trophy left out critical portions of the country's territory, including Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and most of the North-Eastern states.

The users stated that the aforementioned States were erroneously depicted inside the borders of neighboring Nepal due to a severe calibration failure. The pictures of the distorted Indian cap on the giant setup of the IPL trophy went viral on social media.

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Since India and Nepal are neighbours with a historically sensitive and closely monitored border, any visual misinterpretation of national territory quickly escalates from a technical glitch into a major geopolitical controversy.

India’s map completely changed after the partition in 1947, with Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and major cities becoming part of Pakistan, establishing a legacy of fiercely protected and emotionally charged borders that make any modern cartographic error highly sensitive.

Netizens Fume Over BCCI's Shocking Indian Map Blunder

The blunder over the Indian map, where certain states, including the likes of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, were inadvertently placed inside the borders of Nepal, sparked a massive outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens slamming the BCCI for the utter lack of quality control and basic geographical awareness during a marquee playoff event.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned the BCCI for an error that reflected poor attention to detail during a globally watched IPL playoff event, demanding accountability and stricter checks to ensure such sensitive graphical mistakes are not repeated in future broadcasts.

Others called it a shocking and avoidable mistake during a high-profile IPL broadcast, questioning how a distorted map of India was approved for a live global event, and demanding accountability from the organisers.

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Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their second consecutive IPL final and the fifth overall, while the Gujarat Titans will have to take the longer route, heading to Qualifier 2, where they will get a second shot at reaching the summit clash by facing the winner of the Eliminator between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: IPL 2026: SRH to refine bowling plans, learn from mistakes vs RR