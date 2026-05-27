Bangladesh players Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das made major gains in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings after scoring centuries in the Test series against Pakistan. Rahim moved up 10 places to 16th, while Das climbed 14 spots to 24th.

Bangladesh Players Surge in Test Rankings

Bangladesh players Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, who cracked centuries in the second Test of their ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan in Sylhet, have made major gains in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

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Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in a two-match Test series, which also helped them climb to fifth place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. Veteran batter Rahim was the standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring a series-high 259 runs across four innings. His consistent display helped the 39-year-old move up 10 places to equal 16th in the Test batting rankings. He was not the only Bangladeshi batter to benefit, as fellow right-hander Litton Das climbed 14 spots to reach 24th position after scoring 239 runs in the series.

Bangladesh's bowlers also saw positive movement in the updated rankings. Taijul Islam rose two places to 11th, achieving a new career-best rating, while Mehidy Hasan moved up two spots to 25th and Nahid Rana advanced 10 places to 54th following strong performances against Pakistan. Taijul Islam also climbed three positions in the all-rounders' list to reach 29th place.

From the Pakistan camp, Khurram Shahzad re-entered the Test bowling rankings at 49th after making his return to Test cricket during the second match in Sylhet, his first appearance since early 2025.

Shifts in ODI Rankings after CWC League 2

There were further shifts in the ODI rankings after the conclusion of a tri-series involving Nepal, USA, and Scotland, which formed part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Nepal secured three wins in the tri-series, with batters Aasif Sheikh (up five places to equal 81st) and Dipendra Singh Airee (up eight spots to equal 91st) improving their standings in the ODI batting rankings.

On the bowling side, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (up four places to 32nd) and Lalit Rajbanshi (up six spots to equal 47th) also made notable gains.

Scotland's Brandon McMullen rose four places to 49th in the ODI batting rankings, while USA spinner Nosthush Kenjige climbed 10 spots to 49th in the bowling list.

USA's Milind Kumar was the biggest mover in the ODI all-rounders' rankings, jumping four places to equal 18th. (ANI)