The Indian men's team will play two friendlies against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9. They are currently in London for the Unity Cup 2026, facing Jamaica in the semi-final before heading to Tajikistan for the June FIFA International Match Window.

India's Upcoming International Fixtures

The Indian men's national team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan on June 5 and 9, in Hisor, Tajikistan, during the FIFA International Match Window.

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The Blue Tigers are currently in London to participate in the Unity Cup 2026, where they will face Jamaica in the semi-final on Wednesday, May 27, followed by a match against Nigeria or Zimbabwe in either the third-place play-off or final on May 30, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). India will leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31.

Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium and will kick off at 20:30 IST. Just eight months ago, the Blue Tigers won the bronze medal in the CAFA Nations Cup at the same venue. En route to the podium finish on their debut appearance in the Central Asian regional tournament, India defeated Tajikistan 2-1, which was also Khalid Jamil's first match in charge of the Blue Tigers.

India's June FIFA Match Window Schedule

India's schedule during June's FIFA Men's International Match Window: 20:30 IST, June 5: Tajikistan vs India 20:30 IST, June 9: Tajikistan vs India Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.

Unity Cup 2026 Squad and Schedule

Meanwhile, four more players have been included in the Indian men's national team squad for the Unity Cup 2026 in London, completing the final roster. Midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla linked up with the team on Tuesday afternoon, while forwards Mohammed Sanan and Vikram Partap Singh will arrive in London on Wednesday morning.

The semi-final against Jamaica will kick off at 19:30 BST (00:00 IST on Thursday). Mohun Bagan SG recalled their players from the national team camp in Bengaluru only hours before their scheduled travel to the United Kingdom, which meant India had to fly with the remaining 17 players on Sunday. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined on Monday. The visas for the four new additions were expedited by the AIFF on an urgent basis, ensuring India could have the players available for the first game of the Unity Cup.

India's final squad for Unity Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes. Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer. Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong. Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil Assistant coach: Mahesh Gawali Goalkeeping coach: Feroz Sheriff Strength & conditioning coach: Manuel Dsouza

Unity Cup 2026 Schedule

Semi-final One Tuesday, May 26, 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 27): Nigeria v Zimbabwe

Semi-Final Two Wednesday, May 27, 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 28): Jamaica v India

Final and Third-place Play-off Saturday, May 30 Venue: The Valley, London.